Opinion: If The Intent Of The IIHF’S Power Rankings Is To Mock National Programs And Women’s Hockey, They’re Succeeding

And the IIHF was right to highlight how terrible they felt Germany did at this tournament, by looking on the bright side, that at least they didn't lose to Latvia. Latvian women's hockey players probably like to be known as the program that it would be so infinitely embarrassing to lose to at the Olympics that their own governing body uses them as the butt of their joke. Perhaps the IIHF should spend even an iota of that attitude the next time they speak to the Latvian Ice Hockey Federation and ask why there's such a disparity in their support for men's and women's hockey, and then ask themselves why they allow federations under their watch to fund the sport inequitably. Oh, and Germany beat Japan, France, and Italy, three teams actually in this tournament. Their only losses in a tournament they finished with a winning record came to teams who will play for Olympic medals. Overall, that seems like a successful result that should be celebrated.