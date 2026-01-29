Philips Or Frankel: Who Should Be USA's Olympic Starter?

Aerin Frankel and Gwyneth Philips are two of the best goaltenders on the planet. Some might argue, without significant resistance, that they're the two best goalies on the planet right now. They just happen to play for the same national team however, which begs the question: which of the talented netminders will be Team USA's starter come the Olympics?
USA is fortunate to have two such goaltenders, but it also makes the decision all the more difficult. The duo have played together before, both at Northeastern University in the NCAA, and as a gold-medal winning tandem at the 2025 World Championships.
Gwyneth Philips has been one of the busiest goaltenders in the PWHL in her first two seasons. In year one, she took over as the Ottawa Charge's starter, leading Ottawa to protect Philips and expose Canadian national team goalie Emerance Maschmeyer to expansion, where she was signed by Vancouver. It came after a season where Philips not only guided the Charge to their first playoff berth, but then took them to the Walter Cup finals where, despite losing, Philips was named the PWHL's Playoff MVP. She was also a finalist for PWHL Goaltender of the Year, and PWHL Rookie of the Year. Philips has proven herself as a big game player. Even at the World Championships where it was Frankel's crease, Philips stepped in mid-third period of the gold medal game when Frankel left with an injury, shut the door on Canada, including through overtime, where USA eventually won gold.
While Frankel's numbers might be slightly better this season in the PWHL, when you look at where the majority of shots are coming from for both goaltenders, Philips is facing a significantly higher proportion of shots from zones with higher expected goals against than Frankel. In other words, Philips is bailing the Ottawa Charge out of more dangerous chances, compared to Frankel who is facing more of her shots from outside the slot.
Experience is on Frankel's side, but not by much. She's been USA's starter at recent tournaments after herself taking the job from Nicole Hensley. Frankel was a season ahead of Philips in turning pro which gave her added opportunities to face the world's best shooters. Interestingly, in gold medal games, Frankel hasn't fared as well in goals against, but neither have Canadian goalies. Frankel has put up incredible numbers this season for the Boston Fleet, helping them climb to the top of the PWHL's standings despite being, at least on paper, underskilled compared to the rest of the league. Frankel also outperformed Philips at the Rivalry Series this year. Both goalies won each of their games, but Frankel posted a 1.00 GAA and .961 save percentage compared to Philips' 2.50 and .922.
Barring injury or a catastrophic start early in the tournament, Frankel will likely get the call. It's hard to argue with her play this season, although USA, who split their goaltending duties more evenly in 2025 between the netminders, will be watching carefully. USA has been willing to change goalies whenever they believe the time is right in the past, but during John Wroblewski's tenure as head coach the balance has shifted to Aerin Frankel. Could 2026 be Gwyneth Philips' year, or will Frankel remain in net? Time will tell.