Philips Or Frankel: Who Should Be USA's Olympic Starter?

Gwyneth Philips has been one of the busiest goaltenders in the PWHL in her first two seasons. In year one, she took over as the Ottawa Charge's starter, leading Ottawa to protect Philips and expose Canadian national team goalie Emerance Maschmeyer to expansion, where she was signed by Vancouver. It came after a season where Philips not only guided the Charge to their first playoff berth, but then took them to the Walter Cup finals where, despite losing, Philips was named the PWHL's Playoff MVP. She was also a finalist for PWHL Goaltender of the Year, and PWHL Rookie of the Year. Philips has proven herself as a big game player. Even at the World Championships where it was Frankel's crease, Philips stepped in mid-third period of the gold medal game when Frankel left with an injury, shut the door on Canada, including through overtime, where USA eventually won gold.