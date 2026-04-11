Photos: USA Beats Canada In A Shootout To Open Frontier Series

The Frontier Series, a three-game match up over two days between Canada and USA's national women's para ice hockey teams kicked off in Ottawa on Friday. Here's a look at the opening day through the lens of photographer Ellen Bond.
Team USA and Team Canada faced off in game one of the Frontier Series, between the nation's women's para ice hockey programs.
In the opening game, USA, the reigning inaugural World Championship gold medalists, beat Canada 2-1 in the game.
Canada's Christina Picton opened the scoring 4:54 into the first period. In the second period, USA's Erica McKee grabbed a turnover before going top shelf from the left circle to even the game.
With neither team breaking the deadlock in the third period, or overtime, the game went to a shootout. USA outscored Canada 3-1 in the shootout to earn the win.
Here's a look at the action through the lens of THN photographer Ellen Bond.
Action in the opening game of the 2026 Frontier Series between Canada and USA's national women's para ice hockey teams - Photo @ Ellen Bond
USA's Monica Quimby watches the puck during game one of the Frontier Series - Photo @ Ellen Bond
USA's Kaden Herchenroether looks to beat an outstretched Jessie Gregory - Photo @ Ellen Bond
Jessie Gregory turns aside a scoring chance - Photo @ Ellen Bond
Canada's Emilie Charron-Pilotte fights with an American player for the puck - Photo @ Ellen Bond
Canada's Alyssa White chases USA's Katie Ladlie - Photo @ Ellen Bond
Canada's Aubree Clements and USA's Catherine Faherty tie up off the draw - Photo @ Ellen Bond
Canadian captain Christina Picton crashes the net into American goalie Gabby Graves-Wake - Photo @ Ellen Bond
Jessie Gregory is all smiles for Canada at the Frontier Series - Photo @ Ellen Bond
Kesley DiClaudio, considered one of the world's best players, carries the puck for USA - Photo @ Ellen Bond
Christina Picton carries the puck for Canada with USA's Kelsey DiClaudio in pursuit - Photo @ Ellen Bond