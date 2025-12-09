Preview: European Nations Set For Final Olympic Women's Hockey Tune Up In Finland

The Women's Euro Hockey Tour makes its final stop of the season in Finland from December 10-12 in Lahti and Hämeenlinna, Finland. The series is also the final tune up for the top four European nations ahead of the 2026 Olympics in Italy this February.

Here's a look at each roster, and what roster competitions will take place:

Finland

Finland is bringing a mixed bag roster to their home stop on the 2025 Women's Euro Hockey Tour. While the team has veterans Petra Nieminen and Jenni Hiirikoski on board to help guide the roster, they are without Susanna Tapani, Michelle Karvinen, Viivi Vainikka, Elisa Holopainen, Sanni Rantala, Ronja Savolainen, Noora Tulus, and Sanni Ahola, among others.

It's clear that Finland is predominantly playing their "bubble" here to help finalize their Olympic roster. Up front, it's a final showcase for a player like Emma Nuutinen who has propelled herself back into the mix after multiple years away from Finland's national program. It's also a chance for a player like Lisette Taks to show her transition from forward to the blueline has come far enough to be trusted on a bigger stage. Finland's weakest point in their roster is the blueline, so finding a new addition that can boost their back end, even at a depth level, would be a major win.

Sweden

Emma Söderberg's numbers have progressively improved in her first season back in Sweden. It's a positive sign that in the SDHL at least, Söderberg is regaining her confidence. Next up is to repeat the trend internationally. Youngster Ebba Svensson Träff continues to push for starts in Sweden's crease, but experience is a big deal heading toward the Olympics.

The biggest concern for Sweden's roster is the continued absence of Lina Ljungblom, who stated she's been fighting mononucleosis for over a month now, with a throat infection on top. Sweden's scoring depth is improving, led by the stellar season Hilda Svensson is having as an NCAA rookie, but it's not at a point where Sweden can afford to be down one of their stars and expect to upset a higher ranked nation. Likely out of an abundance of caution, Sweden also chose to leave behind Maja Nylen Persson who was recovering from an injury that kept her out of the 2025 World Championships up until the weeks prior to the PWHL season.

Still, Sweden has most of their top players in tow, and they'll have their targets set on beating a team or two at this tournament. That's the only acceptable outcome for the program as it's the next step in their development.

Czechia

Czechia is bringing all their weapons to Finland. Their only significant absence is the injured Andrea Trnkova, but her absence will give Noemi Neubauerova another important opportunity to develop as a defender after making the move to the blueline this season. With 11 past and present PWHL players in their lineup, and a handful of NCAA standouts, this team has the experience needed to start pushing USA, Canada, and Finland with more consistency.

It's unclear if head coach Carla MacLeod will be behind their bench at this event following her recent breast cancer diagnosis. After years of working together, this team has the veteran leadership and know how to get through an event of this length without their bench boss, but with her messages ringing in their ears.

The remaining fights for roster spots on Czechia's roster are at the 13th forward level and 7-8 defender roles.

Internally, while Klara Peslarova is entering as the starter on paper, Michaela Hesova has climbed closer to the Czech star. If Hesova gets a start, it's a moment for her to prove Czechia can place their trust in her in February if needed.

Switzerland

After fielding some rosters void of their top players, Switzerland is heading into Finland with a full deck this time around. Alina Muller could have a new trick up her sleeve at this event entering after a red hot start by her Boston Fleet in the PWHL. In many ways it's a parallel to Switzerland where they're an underskilled group compared to their competition, but the Fleet have found a way to outwork and outmaneuver their opponents, and if Muller can carry some of that experience and impart it on her Swiss teammates, it could pay dividends.

Naemi Herzig (Holy Cross) and Alessia Baechler (Northeastern) are off to excellent starts in the NCAA, which should give Switzerland a new competitive layer, and the internationally savvy Lara Stalder will be in the lineup to provide more veteran leadership. Nicole Vallario getting repetitions in the PWHL can only help Switzerland's blueline as well, and up front Rahel Enzler has emerged as their newest threat alongside Muller and Stalder.

While she can't be expected to stand on her head every game, Andrea Brandli is the nation's secret weapon. With Brandli's presence in the crease, Switzerland can stay in some low scoring games and threaten an upset.

