Previewing The 2026 IIHF Women's World Championship Quarterfinals

Women's Hockey Roundtable
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Mika Kylmäniemi / FIHA
Mika Kylmäniemi / FIHA
Nov 12, 2026 12:11 PMPublished Nov 12, 2026 12:11 PM
The 2026 women's IIHF World Championships are headed to the quarterfinals. It's win or go home for the eight remaining nations with gold on the line in the coming days.
The IIHF women's World Championships are through the group stage and set to enter the quarterfinals. Now, it's win and advance, or lose and go home for the eight nations who remain in medal contention.
USA and Canada predictably finished atop their Groups, but they were followed by Germany and Sweden who prior to this year's change to a balanced grouping format, would have started their tournament in the previously lower tiered Group B, finished second in their respective groups.
Meanwhile, Austria and Japan will face off with the risk of relegation on the line. They'll play a one-game relegation round game to see which nation stays in the top division of the IIHF women's World Championships, and who is destined to drop to Division 1A.
Here's a sneak peek at each of the four quarterfinal match ups.
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Canada (1B) vs. Czechia (4A)
Canada continues to grow into their new roster, where they'll take on a Czech roster they've never lost to. Czechia is lacking depth on their roster with no Tereza Vanisova, Denisa Krizova, Andrea Trnkova, and Dominika Laskova at the tournament. Coupled with the fact that none of Kristyna Kaltounkova, Noemi Neubauerova, or Michaela Pejzlova recorded a point in the preliminary round, and their scoring issues have been magnified.
One of the keys to this game will be Czechia's ability to stay out of the penalty box as Canada enters the medal round with the best power play in the tournament converting on 50% of their chances. Conversely, Czechia did not score on the power play, fielding the least effective power play of any nation going 0/13.
Kaltounkova needs to have a breakout moment against Canada, while pretty much every Canadian forward will be looking to contribute in a more meaningful way than they managed in a very concerning 2-0 win over Finland to close out the group state. Watch for Canada to pour it on in this quarterfinal contest.
Germany (2A) vs. Finland (3B)
After knocking off Czechia and Switzerland in group play, no one is counting out Germany. The German roster has leaned on depth, while finding themselves with two lines making consistent contributions headlined by the Welcke twins, Lilli and Luisa, and another unit with Laura Kluge driving the play. Germany has received standout goaltending from Sandra Abstreiter in net, and their top four on the backend, led by Nina Jobst-Smith and Carina Strobel have been fantastic. Germany is all about griding and hard work. They don't connect as many skilled plays as other nations, but that element is coming as well.
Finland has been underwhelming since the Olympics, but will look to use what they'll see as a favorable match up against Finland to their advantage. At times against the Canadians, Team Canada had a hard time controlling the speed of Elisa Holopainen and Viivi Vainikka, and the force of Petra Nieminen and Susanna Tapani. Finland's depth remains a strength, although their blueline anchored by the ageless Jenni Hiirikoski and soon-to-be PWHLer Nelli Laitinen has some issues. Sanni Ahola has been solid in net, and against Germany she won't need to be amazing, just consistent.
Finland enters as the favorite despite the fact they're the third seed from their group. It turned out that Group B was the stronger group at this tournament.
USA (1A) vs. Denmark (4B)
This could be a bloodbath on ice. Despite the fact they slipped into the quarterfinals, Denmark is overall the weakest team in this tournament. They shocked Japan to claim a spot in the quarterfinals, but after facing 74 shots and allowing 10 goals against Canada, things could get ugly quickly against USA, who remains significantly more lethal up front and on the blueline.
Emma-Sofie Nordström will be peppered from start to finish as Denmark looks to simply hold on and hold respectability. No one is expecting anything short of a double digit finish, and USA, while they'll likely play nice by rolling their lines, won't hold back as they continue to prepare for more difficult competition in the semi-finals and finals.
This could be the game where Caroline Harvey or Taylor Fox claim the scoring crown at this tournament.
Sweden (2B) vs. Switzerland (3A)
Sweden is, on paper, the third best nation in this tournament, and the favorite to win bronze. But they now find themselves against a stingy team known for big moment performances and beating the odds. Switzerland can't match Sweden's speed or skill, but when it comes to big moments, Alina Müller, Andrea Brändli and co. have a habit of beating the odds. This is after all, the same team who won bronze at the 2026 Olympics, albeit without Lara Stalder and Lara Christen this time around. While it's not the same Swiss team as in Milan, this is also a strengthened Swedish roster to the one who fell in overtime to Switzerland for bronze. Perhaps the biggest question for Switzerland is if they start Brändli or Saskia Maurer in net.
Sweden is riding strong goaltending from Ebba Svensson Träff, and are witnessing Mira Jungäker's emergence as not just their top defender, but an elite goaltender globally. Alongside Maja Nylen Persson, Anna Kjellbin, Jenna Raunio, and Ida Karlsson, Sweden's blueline is deep and talented. Up front, Hanna Thuvik, Sara Hjalmarsson, Lina Ljungblom, Hilda Svensson, and Thea Johansson are leading the charge for a dynamic Swedish group that has sprinkled in younger stars and those making big strides alongside their nation.
Sweden will want revenge, and unless Switzerland's top players can pull off an individual miracle, or Sweden can't control the penalty problems that have hit them at moments in this tournament, Sweden is the heavy favorite.
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