Previewing The 2026 IIHF Women's World Championship Quarterfinals

Sweden is, on paper, the third best nation in this tournament, and the favorite to win bronze. But they now find themselves against a stingy team known for big moment performances and beating the odds. Switzerland can't match Sweden's speed or skill, but when it comes to big moments, Alina Müller, Andrea Brändli and co. have a habit of beating the odds. This is after all, the same team who won bronze at the 2026 Olympics, albeit without Lara Stalder and Lara Christen this time around. While it's not the same Swiss team as in Milan, this is also a strengthened Swedish roster to the one who fell in overtime to Switzerland for bronze. Perhaps the biggest question for Switzerland is if they start Brändli or Saskia Maurer in net.