Projecting Canada's Final Olympic Women's Hockey Roster

The 2026 Olympics are rapidly approaching and nations are set to begin announcing their final rosters in the coming weeks.

With the Rivalry Series done, the PWHL season underway, and the NCAA on their holiday break, here's a look at The Hockey News' final projected roster for Canada's national women's ice hockey team.

This projection is not who THN's analysts believe are the best players for Canada's roster, but rather who THN believes Canada's brass will ultimately select.

Forwards

Canada's forward group can be thrown into multiple categories. First, the locks. This group includes Marie-Philip Poulin, Laura Stacey, Daryl Watts, Sarah Fillier, Emily Clark, Emma Maltais, and Jennifer Gardiner. This group has performed consistently and continues to be trusted in key situations by head coach Troy Ryan and general manager Gina Kingsbury.

Given Canada's need to infuse youth to their lineup, it's highly likely Julia Gosling has done her part to earn roster spots with Canada's forward group, and Canada's coaching staff loves the intangibles of veterans Kristin O'Neill and Blayre Turnbull.

The final group of players are Canada's bubble. It's a group that includes Caitlin Kraemer, and veterans Natalie Spooner, Brianne Jenner, Danielle Serdachny, Sarah Nurse, and Hannah Miller. Assuming Sarah Nurse is healthy and in game shape in time for the opening of the Milano Cortina Olympics, she will be another addition to the roster.

It means there's only two spots remaining for Canada up front to be fought for by Kraemer, Miller, Spooner, Serdachny, and Jenner. Natalie Spooner has been the best of the group at the PWHL level, although veteran Brianne Jenner has been fighting for her spot with inspired play of late.

Despite their need for youth, it's unclear if Caitlin Kraemer has done enough to separate herself from this group, and while Danielle Serdachny certainly has the skill, and has scored goals in back-to-back gold medal games at the World Championships, she has not been able to translate her talent into results this season.

The edge for THN's final roster spots goes to Spooner, who continues to contribute in the PWHL, and had two points in four games at the Rivalry Series on a team that only had seven goals total, and Jenner, the reigning Olympic MVP. While Canada's current cohort is at their end, Canada's brass may choose to lean into their veteran experience fully.

Defenders

The locks include Renata Fast, Ella Shelton, Erin Ambrose and Claire Thompson. It leaves a group including Chloe Primerano, Micah Zandee-Hart, Sophie Jaques, Jocelyne Larocque, and Nicole Gosling as candidates for the final three spots.

Canada hasn't shied away from the high-risk, high-reward play of Sophie Jaques, and to beat Team USA, they may need a player like Jaques who can take matters into her own hands, so she's in. And while her play is in decline, the veteran presence and competitiveness of Jocelyne Larocque continue to be trusted by Canada's brass.

It means one spot remains for Gosling, Primerano, or Zandee-Hart. While The Hockey News' senior contributors believe Zandee-Hart belongs on Canada's roster above even Larocque, THN predicts Canada will bring Primerano to round out the blueline.

Goaltenders

Ann-Renee Desbiens will be Canada's starter and Emerance Maschmeyer will be Canada's backup. Are they the best duo for the job? Only the results will tell.

There are certainly other Canadian options but Canada has been locked into this pair for years. Filling out the third spot, THN is projecting Eve Gascon to take the job. Kayle Osborne has played well for New York and in her lone start for Canada, but Gascon is Canada's goalie of the future, and the experience alone is too valuable.

THN's Final Projected Canadian Olympic Roster

Forwards: Emily Clark, Sarah Fillier, Jennifer Gardiner, Julia Gosling, Brianne Jenner, Emma Maltais, Sarah Nurse, Kristin O'Neill, Marie-Philip Poulin, Natalie Spooner, Laura Stacey, Blayre Turnbull, Daryl Watts.

Defenders: Erin Ambrose, Renata Fast, Sophie Jaques, Jocelyne Larocque, Chloe Primerano, Ella Shelton, Claire Thompson.

Goaltenders: Ann-Renee Desbiens, Eve Gascon, Emerance Maschmeyer