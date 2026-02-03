PWHL Impact Will Be Felt At Olympics For The First Time

While the Olympics will be an opportunity for PWHL stars to showcase their talents, it will also be an opportunity for members of the 2026 PWHL Draft class to catch the attention of PWHL teams. Many of the top prospects in the world heading into the 2026 Draft will be competing this year. Among those players are Caroline Harvey, Abbey Murphy, Laila Edwards, Petra Nieminen, Tessa Janecke, Kirsten Simms, Nelli Laitinen, Viivi Vainikka, Andrea Brandli, Sofie Lundin, Josefin Bouveng, Thea Johansson, Nadia Mattivi, and others.