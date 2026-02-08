Quarterfinals At Stake As Italy Prepares For Key Contest With Japan

"I'm satisfied with the team's performance. We never gave up, showing grit and passion. There were long periods of struggle, but at times we also crushed them, so we can believe we can reach the top" said Italy's goal scorer Franziska Stocker in a translated comment. "They managed to display great technical skill, scoring goals of excellent quality, but this didn't dampen the support of the crowd, playing in front of such passionate fans is indescribable. We managed to fight until the end, thanks in part to their support."