Reports: Olympic Hockey Arena Unlikely To Be Finished In Time For Games

Concerns over the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena in Milan appear to be justified as IIHF president Luc Tardif confirmed this week at the World Junior Championship in Minnesota that the facility likely will not be complete.

Tardif referenced only the men's hockey tournament, which starts at the facility six days after the women's tournament is set to open on February 5.

Tardif told media that the facility likely will not be 100% finished, but that the ice surface, practice, facilities, and dressing rooms will be complete.

Where that leaves fans is yet to be known, as Tardiff also confirmed there will be fewer seats, 11,800, than originally planned. The official Olympic website touted the facility as seating 14,000 fans in original plans.

"That's a little bit short," Tardif told the Canadian Press, "But it will be a nice setup for the Olympic Games."

The PWHL and NHL were already caught off guard in December when they learned the organizing committee and IOC had built the arena 3.15 feet too short.

The Olympic women's hockey tournament opens at the venue on February 5 for a game between Italy and France. In total, the women's hockey tournament will play five games, finishing their round robin at the venue prior to the start of the men's tournament. Canada and USA play the final round robin game of the women's tournament at the venue on February 10, 2026.

The men's tournament opens the following day on February 11.

The women's tournament will play their semi-final match ups February 16 at Milan's Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, followed by the bronze and gold medal games on February 19.