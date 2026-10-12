Rosalie Tremblay Leads Quebec’s Youth Movement at Team Canada Training Camp

Women's Hockey Roundtable
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@ Pat Laprade
@ Pat Laprade
Oct 12, 2026 5:38 PMPublished Oct 12, 2026 5:38 PM
At just 18, Rosalie Tremblay is making a strong impression at Team Canada’s senior training camp in Quebec City. Alongside Éloïse Caron, Alexia Aubin and Ève Gascon, she represents a new generation of Quebec talent eager to earn roster spots, gain experience and learn from Canada’s established stars
Team Canada GM Danièle Sauvageau spoke about the team’s youth movement last Friday at training camp in Quebec City. And few players embodied that better than Rosalie Tremblay.
The forward turned 18 on September 19, making her the youngest player at camp. Less than a year ago, she helped Quebec capture its first gold medal at the National U-18 championship. Now, she’s competing for a spot on the senior national team—a remarkable leap in such a short time.
“A year ago at this time, if you’d told me I’d be here today, I would have had a hard time believing you, said Tremblay. “But I think I earned this opportunity. I performed well at development camp this summer, and there’s a fresh start with the senior team that gave me the chance to be here today.”
She was emotional when she received the invitation, but knows the work is only beginning.
“I was really happy, to be honest. I actually started crying. It was such a special moment. Obviously, it’s exciting to be here, and an invitation is a great opportunity. But nothing is guaranteed. The invitation is a nice recognition, but the work happens here at camp.”
Tremblay made a strong impression on the media at camp on Friday. She was consistently well positioned, found her linemates and knew when to shoot. On a line with fellow first-time senior camp invitee Éloïse Caron and Boston Fleet’s Abby Newhook, she stood out. The same was true on a rush alongside Sarah Fillier and Jocelyne Larocque. Her play and poise were particularly impressive.
Caron Ready To Make Her Mark
Tremblay isn’t the only young player at camp. A total of 17 players who attended the national women’s development team selection camp in August were invited to the senior camp.
Among them are four young Quebec players attending their first senior camp. Tremblay is just 18, while Alexia Aubin is 20 and Éloïse Caron is 21.
Caron had an excellent camp in August. While she scored one goal in three games against the United States, she was one of five players—including Tremblay—to share the scoring lead in the intrasquad games between Canada Gold and Canada Black, with four points each.
“I had a good camp this summer, so I was hoping to get an invitation to the senior camp,” Caron said. “I was really happy when I got the email. I called my mom right away. It was such a special moment.”
Not all of these players will make the team on their first attempt, but gaining experience is an important part of their development.
“It’s really incredible being here and surrounded by all these role models. It’s a dream come true for me, added Caron. I’m here to make my mark and leave a good impression. While earning a spot on the roster is the goal, I’m also here to gain experience.”
Aubin Answers An Unexpected Call
For Alexia Aubin, the invitation came a little later. When Hockey Canada announced its list of 48 camp invitees on September 28, her name wasn’t on it. But when Sarah Nurse withdrew because of back problems, Aubin received the call.
“I found out earlier in the week,” Aubin said last Friday. “I was at school with Emma Pais (who is also at camp), and I knew she was leaving in a few days. I wasn’t on a standby list, and I wasn’t expecting an invitation anymore, so it came as a surprise. But I’m someone who’s always well prepared, so I was ready to leave, even if it meant going the next day.”
Aubin, who grew up in Lévis, just 25 kilometres south of the Vidéotron Centre, got off to a strong start to the season at Colgate University, recording six points in her first two games. She was named ECAC Player of the Week just before leaving for Quebec City. But Team Canada’s training camp presents a different challenge.
“I need to adjust to the speed of the game,” she admitted. “But I keep telling myself that in a few years, I’ll be playing alongside these women. It’s good preparation for pro hockey. I think I’m learning from everyone. The coaches are really inspiring, and we have some big names behind the bench. I’m also learning from the players, both the veterans and the younger ones. I’m trying to take in as much as I can and learn from each of them.”
A Familiar Face For Tremblay
Although she wasn’t paired with Rosalie Tremblay on the ice, the two know each other well. When Tremblay arrived at Stanstead College, one of Quebec’s leading prep schools for women’s hockey, Aubin was the team’s captain and in her final year.
“Alexia is like a sister to me,” said Tremblay. “She’s been my sister’s best friend for quite a while, so having her here feels like having a big sister with me. When I found out she’d been invited, I was really happy she’d be here so we could go through this together.”
Rosalie’s sister, Maxim, plays for Boston College and also attended the development camp in August.
“It’s always fun to be with the two Tremblays, mentioned Aubin. “This time, I’m here with Rosa. It had been a long time since I’d played with her, but the kid is still impressive!”
Ève Gascon, A Veteran At 23
Being called “the kid” by someone barely three years older is another telling example of that youth movement.
Goaltender Ève Gascon is the veteran of the group, so to speak. The younger players even tease her about her age.
“I’m only 23, you know!” Gascon said with a laugh. “I think all of us from Quebec get along really well. It’s fun to be together because sometimes it can be hard to find things to talk about with the older players. I also just want to be there for them if they have any questions.”
Gascon’s inclusion on the development camp roster came as something of a surprise, given that invitations typically go to younger players or those with less international experience.
“I definitely wanted to show that I could dominate at this level and that I’m ready for the next level, too, said Gascon. “I think it was also good preparation heading into the season. Facing players here at camp who I’ll also be playing against this year gave me a chance to show that I can stop them and compete at their level.”
And Gascon did just that, posting a 0.84 goals-against average and a .971 save percentage. She won both of her starts against the United States, shutting out the Americans once.
As Gascon spoke with the media, several teammates walked past in the hallway, interrupting the interview to tease her—a glimpse of the camaraderie these players share.
“I think last year, at first, I was a little shy. You don’t know many people, but coming here and knowing everyone is fun, and it’s refreshing, too. I hadn’t seen them in a long time, so it’s nice to catch up and joke around a little more. My English gets a little better with every camp, too, so I can joke around more each time. We have a great group. Whether someone is here for the first time or has been coming for a few years, everyone gets along, so it’s really fun.”
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