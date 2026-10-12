Rosalie Tremblay Leads Quebec’s Youth Movement at Team Canada Training Camp

“I need to adjust to the speed of the game,” she admitted. “But I keep telling myself that in a few years, I’ll be playing alongside these women. It’s good preparation for pro hockey. I think I’m learning from everyone. The coaches are really inspiring, and we have some big names behind the bench. I’m also learning from the players, both the veterans and the younger ones. I’m trying to take in as much as I can and learn from each of them.”