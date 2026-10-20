Rosalie Tremblay Makes Team Canada History As Youth Movement Begins Ahead Of Women's World Championship

“I didn't see much difference between the way she played last week and the way I saw her play last August at the U22 camp," said Sauvageau during her press conference Modnay afternoon. "From the very first practice, she showed us her willingness to be engaged and to apply what was being taught, particularly during the more individual sessions. And ultimately, she showed her ability to play alongside players who are well established within the Canadian program. So, for us, she's ready mentally and physically, and above all, she's clearly ready to keep learning and applying what she's taught.”