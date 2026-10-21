Rosters Named For Final European Tune Up Prior To World Championships

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Mika Kylmäniemi / FIHA
Mika Kylmäniemi / FIHA
Oct 21, 2026 9:34 AMPublished Oct 21, 2026 9:34 AM
Sweden, Finland, Switzerland, and Czechia have announced their rosters for the Women's Euro Hockey Tour this month in Södertälje, which will serve as the final tune up and selection opportunity for the nations ahead of the 2026 World Championships in Denmark.
The top four European nations — Sweden, Finland, Czechia, Switzerland — will play their final World Championships tune up from October 28-31 in Södertälje, Sweden on the Women's Euro Hockey Tour.
The event will be used to make the final reductions to each roster, and fine tune systems ahead of the World Championships that open November 6 in Denmark.
Czechia's Roster
Aside from Denisa Krizova, who will join Czechia's roster in time for the World Championships, Czechia is bringing a roster that may closely resemble their World roster. They remain without Andrea Trnkova, who has yet to open the season with Clarkson due to injury. The other notable absences from this roster are Vancouver Goldeneyes' defender Dominika Laskova, and Dartmouth netminder Michaela Hesova.
Goalkeepers: Daniela Nováková (St. Thomas), Klára Peslarová (Brynäs), Aneta Šenková (Clarkson )
Defensemen: Sára Čajanová (Brynäs), Ellen Jarabková (MoDo), Noemi Neubauerová (Seattle Torrent), Aneta Tejralová (Seattle Torrent), Aneta Paroubková (Stoney Creek), Daniela Pejšová (PWHL San Jose), Tereza Radová (HK Budapest), Klára Seroiszková (HC Davos)
Forwards: Anežka Čabelová (Boston University), Tereza Gildainová (Lovell Academy), Klára Hymlárová (Minnesota Frost), Barbora Juříčková (St. Lawrence), Kristýna Kaltounková (New York Sirens), Natálie Mlýnková (PWHL San Jose), Kateřina Mrázová (Ottawa Charge), Michaela Pejzlová (Frölunda), Tereza Pištěková (SDE), Tereza Plosová (Minnesota), Vendula Přibylová (Linköping), Adéla Šapovalivová (Wisconsin), Tereza Vanišová (Vancouver Goldeneyes), Linda Vocetková (Colgate)
Switzerland's Roster
Switzerland's top players are all in tow for a true tune up ahead of the World Championships. They'll need to make three cuts to get to the 25-player limit for Worlds, and this event will almost certainly be where those moves are made. For new head coach Shannon Miller, it's her last opportunity to implement her systems and identity on the team, but Miller feels confident this event, where the full Swiss pool is present, will be a positive.
"I'm delighted that after several absences, we can once again draw on our entire pool of players," Miller said in a translated statement. "We have a good mix of experienced and younger players and want to use the remaining time to further develop ourselves in a targeted way, so that we are optimally prepared for the World Championships."
Goalkeepers: Andrea Brändli (PWHL Detroit), Saskia Maurer (SC Bern / PWHL Las Vegas), Chiara Pfosi (EV Zug)
Defenders: Alizée Aymon (SC Bern), Alessia Baechler (Northeastern), Mara Frey (EV Zug), Elena Gaberell (HC Davos), Nina Harju (EV Zug), Laure Mériguet (Genève-Servette HC), Alena Lynn Rossel (HC Davos), Lucie Tenenbaum (Minnesota State), Nicole Vallario (New York Sirens), Stefanie Wetli (ZSC Lions)
Forwards: Leoni Balzer (HC Davos), Rahel Enzler (EV Zug), Nora Harju (ZSC Lions), Naemi Herzig (Holy Cross), Sinja Leemann (SC Bern), Ilana Leibundgut (HC Davos), Jael Manetsch (EV Zug), Alina Marti (EV Zug), Alina Müller (PWHL Hamilton), Norina Müller (HC Fribourg-Gottéron), Lara Stalder (EV Zug), Jade Surdez (Lausanne HC), Luisa Waser (EV Zug), Ivana Wey (Northeastern), Laura Zimmermann (St. Cloud)
Finland's Roster
The absence of Ronja Savolainen is looming over this roster as Finland's best defender remains out of the lineup. Aside from Savolainen and the injured Sini Karjalainen, most of Finland's Olympic roster is back and ready to punch their ticket to Denmark. Long time national team veteran Emilia Vesa also remains out with injury up front.
"We have a competitive group of resilient athletes who have set their goals high," said head coach Tero Lehterä in a translated statement. "It's great to have the elite of domestic women's hockey together again to work together and represent Finland."
Finland had a disastrous showing at the 2026 Olympics managing only three goals in five games.
Goaltenders: Sanni Ahola (Ottawa Charge), Kerttu Kuja-Halkola (HIFK), Emilia Kyrkkö (St. Cloud State)
Defenders: Jenni Hiirikoski (Luleå), Oona Koukkula (Brynäs), Nelli Laitinen (PWHL Hamilton), Krista Parkkonen (Färjestad), Sanni Rantala (Frölunda), Elli Suoranta (Ilves), Tuuli Tallinen (Minnesota-Duluth), Hannele Tarkiainen (St. Cloud State), Siiri Yrjölä (St. Cloud State).
Forwards: Emma Ekoluoma (Ilves), Elisa Holopainen (New York Sirens/Frölunda), Emmi Juusela (SDE), Michelle Karvinen (Montréal Victoire), Julia Liikala (Frölunda), Petra Nieminen (Montréal Victoire), Emma Nuutinen (Seattle Torrent), Sofia Nuutinen (Mercyhurst), Jenniina Nylund (Brynäs), Pauliina Salonen (Minnesota-Duluth), Julia Schalin (Minnesota), Sofianna Sundelin (St. Cloud State), Susanna Tapani (Boston Fleet), Noora Tulus (Brynäs), Viivi Vainikka (Minnesota Frost/Brynäs), Sanni Vanhanen (Ohio State).
Sweden's Roster
Not only will Sweden have the most players ever from the nation in PWHL camps this November at seven, they're getting key performances from NCAA standouts like Hilda Svensson and Mira Jungaker, who are two of the top players in all of college hockey. The group includes a re-welcoming of former captain Michelle Löwenhielm. Perhaps the most notable omission is standout Hanna Olsson. Sweden will keep an identical roster at the Lidl Hockey Games, through the 2026 World Championships, while other nations look to be using the tournament to make final selections.
Goaltenders (3): Ebba Svensson Träff (Linköping), Emma Söderberg (SDE), Ida Boman (Färjestad)
Defenders (7): Mira Jungåker, Maja Nylén-Persson (New York Sirens), Ida Karlsson (Minnesota-Duluth), Lova Blom (Brynäs), Josefine Holmgren (SDE), Jenna Raunio (Ohio State), Anna Kjellbin (PWHL Hamilton)
Forwards (14): Hilda Svensson (Ohio State), Josefin Bouveng (PWHL Las Vegas), Wilma Sundin (Brynäs), Lisa Johansson (Frölunda), Tilde Grillfors (Brynäs), Sofie Lundin (Frölunda), Sara Hjalmarsson (Toronto Sceptres), Hanna Thuvik (Brynäs), Thea Johansson (Vancouver Goldeneyes / HV71), Ebba Hedqvist (Luleå), Lina Ljungblom (Montreal Victoire), Mira Hallin (MoDo), Michelle Löwenhielm (Linköping), Nicole Hall (Penn State).
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