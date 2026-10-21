Rosters Named For Final European Tune Up Prior To World Championships

Not only will Sweden have the most players ever from the nation in PWHL camps this November at seven, they're getting key performances from NCAA standouts like Hilda Svensson and Mira Jungaker, who are two of the top players in all of college hockey. The group includes a re-welcoming of former captain Michelle Löwenhielm. Perhaps the most notable omission is standout Hanna Olsson. Sweden will keep an identical roster at the Lidl Hockey Games, through the 2026 World Championships, while other nations look to be using the tournament to make final selections.