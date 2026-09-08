SDHL Preview: World's Second Best Professional Women's Hockey League Has Plenty To Watch In 2026-27

The now 37-year-old Sara Grahn is back in the crease, and she still has gas in the tank, although her years are numbered. Still, Grahn remains a highly capable starter, albeit perhaps no longer the game changer she was. Much could be the same for future Hall of Famer Jenni Hiirikoski who has overcome her share of health issues in recent seasons. She's beyond savvy, making it hard to outsmart the veteran defender. Young Finnish defender Nela Berg is in her first SDHL season, and she's joined by other import defenders like Franziska Stocker and Aoi Shiga who will be central to Luleå's blueline. Up front, Luleå's old guard of veteran forwards has been replaced. It will be a challenge for Luleå to be the team they've been in the past this season, but there's still scoring and skill in Ebba Hedqvist, Jaycee Magwood, and Wilma Sjölund, and other newcomers like Madison Chantler and Mei Miura could have an impact as well.