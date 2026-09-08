SDHL Preview: World's Second Best Professional Women's Hockey League Has Plenty To Watch In 2026-27

Here's a team-by-team look at the 10 teams set to drop the puck on the SDHL season this week.
While the PWHL continues to take the top players from Sweden's SDHL, the world's second best professional women's hockey league is set for another season with their talent pool looking anything but drained.
With the season opening September 9, here's a team-by-team look at the SDHL ahead of the 2026-27 season.
Brynäs
No team in the SDHL has a goaltending tandem like Brynäs. In fact, it's a group that would a significant number of PWHL teams would likely jump at for a 2-3 if offered. Klara Peslarova and Ena Nystrøm are the duo of note, representing national team starters for Czechia and Norway, and an abundance of experience from all corners of the globe. On the back end, Sara Cajanova is a member of Czechia's national team and is the reigning SDHL Defender of the Year. Up front Brynäs has an abundance of skill including Finnish national team members Noora Tulus and Jennina Nylund, Austrian captain Anna Meixner, and Swedish standouts Hanna Thuvik, Wilma Sundin, and Elin Svensson.
Djurgården
Pia Dukaric is a player to watch in net. She could be a goalie who parlays a strong SDHL season into PWHL interest next year, and she's also a key to a winning season for Djurgården. But there is plenty to get excited about on this roster. Former PWHL defender Charlotte Akervik has already asserted herself in preseason play, and she isn't alone on what looks like a well balanced blueline. Up front Claire Vekich, who spent last season as a PWHL reserve, will look to punch her ticket back to North America with a strong season. She's got fellow North Americans Alexa Davis, Tiffany Hill, and Adriana Van De Leest up front. Scoring was an issue last season for Djurgården, and it's not going to come without work this year either.
Frölunda
Now a perennial contender, Frölunda has another championship calibre roster for 2026-27. Kassidy Sauve could easily be in a PWHL lineup, and she's become one of the best goalies outside the league on the planet. Their blueline is also stacked with Sanni Rantala, Paula Bergström, Linnéa Andersson, Tuva Kandell, and Ohio State commit Ebba Westerlind. Up front Swedish veterans Hanna Olsson, Lisa Johansson, and Sofie Lundin are joined by national team standouts from across Europe including Michaela Pejzlova (Czechia), Julia Liikala and Emilia Vesa (Finland), Andrea Dalen (Norway), Emily Nix (Germany), and Madie Leidt (Hungary). It's a star studded roster from top to bottom that is the early frontrunner for an SDHL title. The late summer additions of Pejzlova and Liikala were the icing on the cake for this roster after their Swiss roster folded prior to their season. It's also worth watching how far teen Moa Stridh has come.
Färjestad BK
Ida Boman is always had to beat between the pipes, and she'll give Färjestad their chance to win games this season. The roster in front of Boman however, is competitive, but lacking the high end punch of some teams in this league. They'll be fighting to stay away from relegation round games, especially without the same veterans in their lineup that kept the program out of harms way last season. The addition of Krista Parkkonen on the blueline is impactful, but they just don't have enough to be among the best in the league. Ella Albinsson is their top returning scorer up front.
HV71
Stephanie Neatby is back to start for HV71. Julia Shaunessy will be the top defender in the group, and she could be a player PWHL teams look at as a depth addition at the deadline. Up front, the destiny of HV71 rests on a group of players who will attend PWHL training camps as free agent invites. With Justine Reyes and Kennedy Bobyck, HV71 is actually a dangerous team. Without either, things get thin. They'll start with Thea Johansson until she joins the PWHL with Vancouver, and there will be big expectations for Linnéa Johansson and newcomer Barbora Kapicakova. Depending how the chips fall, HV71 could be a team that climbs out of the basement, or again struggles.
Linköping HC
If not for Ebba Svensson Träff, Linköping may have been relegated last season. The SDHL Goaltender of the Year and MVP will again be the backbone of this roster, but they've made some moves to strengthen their lineup. Lindsay Agnew-Svedén and Emma Bergesen will be a viable top pairing on the blueline, and they'll have Jessica Adolfsson for at least the start of the season, although she's headed to Detroit for a PWHL tryout. Up front, there are a lot of new faces. Cassidy Maplethorpe is one to watch, and they'll get a veteran boost from Michelle Löwenhielm, unless she makes the Toronto Sceptres' roster in training camp. How PWHL camps play out for Linköping's players, will determine their season outlook.
Luleå
The now 37-year-old Sara Grahn is back in the crease, and she still has gas in the tank, although her years are numbered. Still, Grahn remains a highly capable starter, albeit perhaps no longer the game changer she was. Much could be the same for future Hall of Famer Jenni Hiirikoski who has overcome her share of health issues in recent seasons. She's beyond savvy, making it hard to outsmart the veteran defender. Young Finnish defender Nela Berg is in her first SDHL season, and she's joined by other import defenders like Franziska Stocker and Aoi Shiga who will be central to Luleå's blueline. Up front, Luleå's old guard of veteran forwards has been replaced. It will be a challenge for Luleå to be the team they've been in the past this season, but there's still scoring and skill in Ebba Hedqvist, Jaycee Magwood, and Wilma Sjölund, and other newcomers like Madison Chantler and Mei Miura could have an impact as well.
MoDo
Tindra Holm looks like MoDo's clear starter, and she might need to make a few more saves this season to keep MoDo on the top half of the league. MoDo lost six of their top seven scorers from last season. They'll have Viivi Vainikka to start the season until she joins the Minnesota Frost. They've also got a good group of NCAA grads in the lineup including Sara Stewart, Alyssa McLeod, Nina Christof, and Charlotte Sonntag. It's not a star studded roster, but the question is, is it still a middle of the pack roster?
SDE HF
SDE is going to have strong depth in net with not only Emma Söderberg returning, but Italian netminder Martina Fedel coming in. Depending on whether or not Kayleigh Hamers chooses to pursue one of the PWHL offers she's received, it will be a major factor in the success of their blueline. They added Teghan Inglis, which is a boost for the lineup on the back end as well. They'll have Tereza Pistekova and captain Mathea Fischer to start the season, although it could only be until the World Championships, as both will be in North America at PWHL training camps after the international break. One name everyone will be watching is Finnish forward Emmi Juusela who joins from Auroraliiga. SDE also added newcomers including Zsofia Pazmandi, Alyson Hush, Alexia Moreau, and Laurence Frenette. SDE will be a tough team to beat again this season.
Skellefteå AIK
Skellefteå AIK surprised many last season, and the goaltending of Camryn Drever was a key. Their blueline is strong, although there's a chance they lose Lotti Odnoga who will be in North America for PWHL training camp with Toronto in November. Whether she's security or just a boost, the team signed Emma Forsgren and Payten Evans to their blueline as well. Up front their top three scorers are back in Jenna Pirttijärvi, Ida Kuoppala, and Celine Tedenby. They landed Vancouver Goldeneyes pick Brianna Brooks, and could see big contributions from teenager forwards Nikita Bergmann and Tilia Lindgren who both have immense upside. Skellefteå AIK should remain somewhere in the middle of the pack.