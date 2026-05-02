SDHL To Allow Skaters To Have Customized Helmets

Throughout hockey history, it's been goaltenders who have embraced unique helmet designs. In 2026-27, SDHL teams will be allowed to customize helmets for skaters as well.
According to an announcement made by the SDHL on social media this week, teams in Sweden's professional women's hockey league, the top league for women in Europe, will be permitted to customize helmets for skaters.
"Field Players Get Their Own Helmet Designs," the translated post reads. "Yes, you read that right. Ahead of the 26/27 season, field players will have the opportunity to stand out with a personal helmet design."
Traditionally, helmets for skaters featured only player numbers and a team logo. Some, like the University of Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State in NCAA hockey have featured stripes or other patterns, but none with painted designs like netminders.
The move has the opportunity to open doors in team branding, and also potentially create a merchandising market for game worn helmets, or replica helmet sales.
Would you like to see this adaptation come to the PWHL? Let us know in the comments below.