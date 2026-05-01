Should North America's Women's Hockey National Teams Follow The Men's Model For Coach Selection?

On the men's side, Canada and USA also have separate coaches for the World Championships as those land during the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs, meaning only coaches from eliminated teams, or non-NHL coaches can guide the World Championship roster. Each of the past two seasons, Canada has hired now former Columbus Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason as their head coach. The announcement in 2025 came in April, only weeks before the puck dropped for Worlds. USA Hockey followed a similar timeline naming San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky as head coach in April of 2025. It was Warsofsky's first time as head coach for an American national team.