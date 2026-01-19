Sold-out Cape Breton crowd sees United States shut out Canada 2-0 to win U18 Women's Worlds gold

SYDNEY, N.S. — American netminder Bianca Birittieri made an incredible 38 saves, while linemates Emily Pohl and Lindsay Stepnowski scored in the first and second, to help lead the United States to a 2-0 gold medal victory Sunday night at U18 Women's Worlds in Nova Scotia — and not just any gold medal world championship win at that.
The Americans reclaimed gold medal bragging rights, marking their 10th title at the IIHF Under-18 Women's World Championship, and did so on Canadian ice, in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 5,000 fans at Centre 200 in Cape Breton Island.
Not only did they fight against a sea of red and white spectators and a strong, skilled Canadian squad, but according to the International Ice Hockey Federation, this American contingent is the first national under-18 team to ever win "perfect gold" at U18 Women's Worlds, which means the stripes and stars squad never trailed an opponent and were never tied throughout the entire week-and-a-half-long international tournament.
This was a history-making world championship.
The U.S. coaching staff told its team to "do the same thing we've been doing," Pohl said to media of the stick-to-habits message she and her teammates followed throughout the tournament, since it proved so successful, and ultimately "perfect" in the IIHF stats.
"Obviously, I think we did it well," Pohl said, a big smile on her face and a gold medal wrapped around her neck, teammates Taila Hansen and Birittieri at her side.
"We just played fast, re-loaded(ed) pucks and just worked our hearts out," added Hansen, whose smile matched her teammates and message echoed what head coach Courtney Kennedy told media after the game.
"They've been training and buying in every day, all the time," said Kennedy, whose lineage hails from Glace Bay on Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia, slight tears forming in her eyes as she spoke of her late grandmother and family from the host province for the world championship.
"We were kind of hard on them in terms of trying to understand the system," Kennedy said. "It's not a crazy system — it's literally play from your heart and play for each other, and they chose to do that, and... watching them today, they chose time and time again to play the right way."
But truth be told, while earlier tournament games featured large gaps between teams, in particular between the top two North American squads and their opponents, this gold medal game could have gone either way, with one single play able to make the difference at any time. As women's hockey followers know, this is par for the course between the long-time rivals.
As for starting Birittieri in the crease Sunday, "there were saves she made that just stole the momentum... and you can just take the wind out of the sails of a team, and you need that, " Kennedy said of why she picked her for the gold medal game.
"There's one save, one save in a game that can almost put the nail in the coffin, and she made that one save; I want to say it was on Milani on that left side, I was like, 'wow,' and you could just feel it," Kennedy said.
"Because that Canada team is incredibly talented and they did nothing but play their hearts out, too," she said.
As for Brittieri, "it's always an hounour to wear the jersey, and to get the chance to play in the gold medal game and get the win is just incredible," the humbl goalie told reporters, flanked by Hansen, Pohl and their gold medals.
Both sides of the border stepped onto the ice Sunday night prepared, but Pohl's goal came early at 14:08 in the first on an assist from Hansen, and that set an intense but winning pace for the United States.
"She executed it perfectly; I just had to tap it in," Pohl said of the opening the scoring with help from her linemate.
"I was going up to the dot and was like what are we going to do," Hansen said of her assist. "I was going to (put it back)... but then I was like, 'no, go forward,' and it worked out."
Hansen also helped out on Stepnowski's goal at 18:17 in the second period to seal the deal for the Americans, who were able to hold Canada's determined offence at bay through the remainder of the game despite the red and white crashing the net, pulling netminder Lea-Rose Charrois for 11 seconds late in the third in an attempt to create a scoring chance, and a much-needed timeout to strategize a potential late-game comeback — which is always possible when Canada and the United States face off.
For her part, Lea-Rose Charrois made 25 saves to help keep Canada in the game.
"We started really strong," Canadian head coach Vicky Sunohara said in the mixed zone. "The skating, puck in deep, the forechecking. I thought we had opportunities, but we didn't bury the puck ,and there were times when we shot when we didn't have anybody driving the net, and gave their goalie confidence; didn't really challenge her.
"I think for the most part, though, you get one in and it could change the momentum," Sunohara agreed with a single play potentially changing the game.
"I thought we gave it everything we had; they're a very good team and they worked hard for 60 minutes, so I'm not taking anything away from them."
"I think as a group we did reallly well," agreed Canadian captain Hayley McDonald, a silver medal around her neck despite a tear-stained face.
"It's truly an honour to play not just for your country, but on home turf, and having this game sold out is amazing," she said.
But Canada's best efforts couldn't stop the U.S. from its "perfect gold" at the 2026 rematch of U18 worlds past.
The IIHF also handed out its individual awards after Sunday's gold medal game, with 16-year-old American forward Jane Daley of Medfield, Mass., winning most valuable player for her 12 goals and oustanding offence on behalf of the world champions.
Leading the All-Star Team, which was voted on by accredited media attending the event, she was joined by American captain and defender Margaret Averill, along with Canadian forwards Adrianna Milani and Sofia Ismael, as well as red and white blueliner Megan Mossey.
Top goalie honours went to Switzerland's Norina Schrupowski, who made 149 saves on a whopping 159 shots to post an impressive 93.71 save percentage over 227 minutes between the crease, according to IIHF official stats.
The IIHF Directorate also handed out awards, including Best Goalkeeper to Schrupowski, Best Defender to Averill and Best Forward to Daley.
"USA Hockey has a really high standard and they recruit the best players," Hansen said of the philopshy behind the American road to gold, which could set the standard for what happens on the ice at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milano, Italy.
"The coaches, the staff, everyone," she said. "I think just buying into what they say and doing it for each other, they really preach that, doing it for the teammate next to you, holding that rope for them... that kind of sets the standard, and everyone knows that at all levels."