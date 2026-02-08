Spooner Embracing New Role, Saying "It’s About Moving The Team In The Right Direction"

Natalie Spooner may be Canada's 13th forward to open the 2026 Olympics in Italy, but it's only a number that she does not plan to let define the impact she makes on Canada's medal hopes.
Natalie Spooner is a top line talent, but she's entered the 2026 Olympic women's hockey tournament as Canada's 13th forward.
While Spooner played a team low 8:53 in Canada's Olympic opener, she scored the game winning goal and tied for the team lead in shots with six.
Spooner is used to a major role, but at this tournament, she's taking any role she's been given with the intent of making a major impact.
“My husband gives me a lot of tips, but he always says, ‘You have to make the most with the time you’re given’. You think about Jamie Lee Rattray four years ago and the impact she was able to have, even Haley Irwin who played a little bit of that role with limited ice and she was huge for us in the Olympics before that."
Rattray was notoriously one of Canada's most impactful players in recent World Championship and Olympic competitions despite regularly being given fourth line minutes. But every time Rattray stepped on the ice, she helped shift momentum and generate scoring chances.
In Canada's opening 4-0 win over Switzerland, Spooner did the same.
"I think it’s about embracing it and making sure that whenever I get those chances, I make the best of it and try to do what I do best," she said post game. "Hopefully it’s enough and I’m able to have an impact whether it’s a goal or not, but it’s about moving the team in the right direction.”
Natalie Spooner highlights
Spooner was named the inaugural PWHL MVP prior to tearing her ACL. She missed almost the entirety of the PWHL's second season, but returned late in the year, and has been back full time this year with the Toronto Sceptres.
The 5-foot-10 Spooner has 21 points in 18 career Olympic contests helping Canada win two gold and a silver. She was the 2024 IIHF Female Player of the Year.