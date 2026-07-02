Struggling Canada Now Needs To Replace Turnbull, Poulin And Possibly Thompson For The 2026 World Championships, Who Steps In?

Last season, there were four Canadians in the top ten of PWHL scoring. Two of those players, Rebecca Leslie and Jessie Eldridge weren't even invited to Canada's camp or the Rivalry Series. In the top 30 PWHL scorers, 16 were Canadian. That number includes Poulin, Turnbull, and Thompson. Of the 13 remaining players, Eldridge, Leslie, Nicole Gosling, Kendall Cooper, Hannah Miller, and Danielle Serdachny were all left off Canada's Olympic team. It makes little sense to bring an all-PWHL roster, if you aren't bringing the best PWHL players in the league.