Svensson Traff Named SDHL Goaltender Of The Season And Top Swedish Player

Ebba Svensson Träff was named the SDHL's Goaltender of the Year and was also named the winner of the Guldhjälmen, or Golden Helmet, awarded each year to the best women's hockey player from Sweden.
Ebba Svensson Träff was named the SDHL's Goaltender of the Year and was also named the winner of the Guldhjälmen, or Golden Helmet, awarded each year to the best women's hockey player from Sweden.
Svensson Träff made 33 regular season appearances this year for Linkoping in the SDHL posing a .931 save percentage and 2.28 GAA despite being on one of the SDHL's worst teams. Svensson Träff was the only netminder in the SDHL this season to face more than 1000 shots, and she faced more than 300 additional shots compared to the next most tested goalie in the league.
At the 2026 Olympics, Svensson Träff took over as the starting netminder for Team Sweden, taking the spot from long-time starter and PWHL veteran Emma Soderberg.
Svensson Träff appeared in six games at the 2026 Olympics posting two shutouts, along with a 1.39 GAA and .939 save percentage, leading Sweden to the bronze medal game and a fourth place finish.
Previous Golden Helmet winners in the SDHL include Elisa Holopainen, Lina Ljungblom, Anna Meixner, Sydney Brodt, Katerina Mrazova, and Lara Stalder.
Svensson Träff, 21, will return to Linkoping next season to play out her contract.