Svensson Traff Named SDHL Goaltender Of The Season And Top Swedish Player

Svensson Träff made 33 regular season appearances this year for Linkoping in the SDHL posing a .931 save percentage and 2.28 GAA despite being on one of the SDHL's worst teams. Svensson Träff was the only netminder in the SDHL this season to face more than 1000 shots, and she faced more than 300 additional shots compared to the next most tested goalie in the league.