Sweden Has Arrived Upsetting Czechia, Swedes Will Play For A Medal

After a scoreless first period that didn't feature many opportunities for either team, Sweden went to the power play in the second frame. After Sweden set up on the right side of their offensive zone, the puck came to a Hannah Olsson on the left. With Klara Peslarova froze on her knees expecting a shot from the right, Olsson had a wide open net to shoot at and made no mistake. Maja Nylen Persson and Hilda Svensson picked up assists on then plan.