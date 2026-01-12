Sweden Names Olympic Women's Hockey Roster

Sweden has announced their final women's hockey roster ahead of the 2026 Olympics in Milano Cortina, Italy.
"Time has passed quickly since our last Olympics in Beijing, but I feel a great “win-all-out desire” for what is to come," said head coach Ulf Lundberg in a translated news release. "I firmly believe that this squad can really surprise positively."
"It is always an honor to be selected for the national team and especially for an Olympic Games," said Toronto Sceptres defender Anna Kjellbin, who was named to Sweden's Olympic roster. "It is the biggest stage you can compete on and to be able to do it for the second time feels great. We have a very good group that has played many games together and I am excited to see what we can achieve."
Kjellbin, along with Maja Nylén-Persson (New York Sirens), Sara Hjalmarsson (Toronto Sceptres), and Lina Ljungblom (Montreal Victoire) are Sweden's PWHL cohort. The team is also bringing Jessica Adolfsson and Emma Söderberg who have PWHL experience.
In net alongside Söderberg, Ebba Svensson Träff, who has been among league leaders in the SDHL this season with Linköping and could challenge to be Sweden's starter was named, as was MoDo's Tindra Holm who completed her NCAA career last season.
The team also has a strong NCAA cohort including defenders Mira Jungåker and Jenna Raunio who play for Ohio State, and Ida Karlsson who skates with Minnesota-Duluth. Rounding out Sweden's blueline is MoDo's Linnéa Andersson, along with Nylén-Persson, Kjellbin, and Adolfsson.
Up front, joining Ljungblom and Hjalmarsson area large group of NCAA players including Hilda Svensson (Ohio State),Josefin Bouveng (Minnesota), Thea Johansson (Minnesota-Duluth), and Nicole Hall (Penn State). This young group will be bolstered by SDHL veterans Lisa Johansson (SDE), Hanna Thuvik (Brynäs), Sofie Lundin (Frölunda), and Hanna Olsson (Frölunda), as well as young Swedish stars Ebba Hedqvist (MoDo), Felizia Wikner-Zienkiewicz, and Mira Hallin (MoDo).
The most notable omissions from Sweden's Olympic roster were defenders Emma Forsgren, Paula Bergstrom, and Annie Silen who were all part of Sweden's 2025 World Championship roster, and NCAA goaltenders Felicia Frank and Lisa Jonsson.
Sweden opens their 2026 Olympic Games women's hockey schedule February 5 against Germany.