Sweden Quiets Large Home Crowd Earning Second Olympic Women's Hockey Win

Sweden all but punched their ticket to the quarterfinals with their second regulation win of the Olympic women's hockey tournament beating host Italy 5-1
After a relatively even opening period that saw only defender Jessica Adolfsson hit the scoresheet for Sweden.
Midway through the second period, the tides started to shift as Sweden carried the play more consistently. The result was an outburst in scoring from Tre Kronor with Sofie Lundin and Sara Hjalmarsson beating Italian netminder Martina Fedel cleanly.
Italy got one back off a scramble in the slot when a puck squeaked free and Franziska Stocker blasted a slap shot over Ebba Svensson Traff in Sweden's net.
Just over a minute later Hanna Olsson silenced any Italian hope for a comeback beating Fedel with another wrist shot to send Sweden to the third up 4-1.
In the third period, Thea Johansson broke free to get make the score 5-1 for Sweden. Johansson got her second of the period, showing why the Minnesota-Duluth forward is a top PWHL Draft prospect for 2026. It capped Sweden's 6-1 win over the Italians.
Ebba Svensson Traff finished with 18 saves in the win as Sweden outshot Italy 47-19 in the game.
Sweden can officially punch their ticket to the quarterfinals with a win tomorrow over France. Italy has one day off before facing Japan in a game where the winner will advance to the quarterfinals, and the loser will watch their tournament come to an end following the preliminary round.