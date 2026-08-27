Sweden's SDE HF Has Become Europe's Top PWHL Producing Program

The bet paid off for the duo as Cogan was signed by Minnesota and David by Seattle, and both played top six minutes down the stretch, with Cogan getting time in the playoffs as well. For many in the PWHL, a season as a reserve can strip a player of timing, game readiness, and conditioning. It has left players a step behind rather than given them a door into the league. Others who are reserves get lucky and grab an opportunity following injury, but for David and Cogan, they weren't going to test fate again. Both were re-signed this offseason by their respective teams removing all question of their future.