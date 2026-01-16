Swiss Announce New Girls Hockey Development Fund, Including Launch Of New Junior Women's League

The fund will also support 3-on-3 tournaments in 2026-27 mimicking the success seen at the 2020 Youth Olympics. 3-on-3 hockey is also a target to be added to the Olympic Games in the coming iterations. As the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation said in a translated release, 3-on-3 play promotes more development as "the girls are much more involved in the game: there are more challenges, more passes, and more shots on goal. This way, all players get plenty of playing time in a short period and can develop their skills in a targeted way without becoming passive. The tournaments thus offer not only fun but also an excellent platform for personal development on and off the ice."