Swiss Announce New Girls Hockey Development Fund, Including Launch Of New Junior Women's League

Switzerland is taking another step forward in building their girls' hockey and women's hockey programs and development pathways. The Swiss Ice Hockey Federation announced they're launching a new Girls' Hockey Development Fund.
The Fund will help promote the sport in Switzerland, and also to add beneficial development opportunities for girls and women in hockey. Among the initiatives that will be implemented beginning in 2026-27 are a new Junior Women's Hockey League, as well as 3-on-3 tournaments at the U-14 level to give girls more opportunities to play in all-girls' environments, and to play different roles on the ice that can benefit development.
Girls in Switzerland are still largely integrated in co-ed programming, or playing with and against much older women in adult leagues.
With the Girls Development Fund, Swiss Ice Hockey is creating a tool to support programs and initiatives along the entire athlete journey, from initial contact with the sport to performance-oriented development. The goal is to make it easier for girls to get started in ice hockey, open up development opportunities, and actively support their athletic careers. At the same time, the fund incentivizes clubs to permanently integrate girls' development into their structures and expand successful projects.
Czechia implemented their first all-girls league this season. Switzerland will follow next season. The league will be for girls in the U-16 category, next season born in 2011 or later, with each team being permitted three "overage" players born in 2010.
According to the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation, "The junior girls' league offers girls additional playing opportunities at a suitable level and allows them to be used regularly according to their developmental stage. The focus is on individual development: the players are encouraged to take on new roles in all-girls teams, assume more responsibility, and thereby be strengthened in their athletic and personal development."
The fund will also support 3-on-3 tournaments in 2026-27 mimicking the success seen at the 2020 Youth Olympics. 3-on-3 hockey is also a target to be added to the Olympic Games in the coming iterations. As the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation said in a translated release, 3-on-3 play promotes more development as "the girls are much more involved in the game: there are more challenges, more passes, and more shots on goal. This way, all players get plenty of playing time in a short period and can develop their skills in a targeted way without becoming passive. The tournaments thus offer not only fun but also an excellent platform for personal development on and off the ice."
Switzerland has sought to strengthen their girls hockey development pathways in recent seasons. One of the voices behind the investments is Swiss superstar Lara Stalder who left her career in Sweden, and has chosen not to compete in the PWHL to remain in Switzerland playing in the PostFinance Women's League and working to build women's and girls hockey within her club and nationally.
Switzerland remains in the top division of the IIHF World Championships at both the senior and U-18 levels, but has failed to gain ground on the top four nations in the world.