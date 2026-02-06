Switzerland Erases Late Deficit To Beat Czechia In A Shootout

Switzerland trailed by two goals late in the third period. They erased the deficit and came back to beat Czechia 4-3 in a shootout.
Switzerland came away with a crucial extra point in their preliminary match up against Czechia at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic women's hockey tournament.
Trailing 3-1 midway through the third period, Switzerland erased their deficit clawing back to force overtime and a shootout before Ivana Wey scored twice in the shootout to lift Switzerland to the 4-3 win.
New York Sirens forward, and the PWHL's leading goal scorer Krisytna Kaltounkova opened the scoring for Czechia. After Laura Zimmerman replied for the Swiss, Montreal Victoire forward Natalie Mlynkova gave Czechia their second lead of the game.
After a scoreless second period, Tereza Plosova extended Czechia's lead to 3-1.
Switzerland however, didn't quit. On the power play, Lara Stalder, Ivana Wey, and Alina Muller went tic-tac-toe to cut the lead to one. Wey, who will head to North America next season to play at Muller's alma mater at Northeastern, threaded a pinpoint backdoor pass to Muller for the goal.
Then, with only 2:20 on the clock, Lara Christen sent what looked like a harmless shot in from the point, but it handcuffed Czech netminder Michaela Hesova finding the net to tie the game.
After a back and forth overtime, a shootout was needed. Seven players scored in the shootout, but only Switzerland's Ivana Wey netted both of her attempts, and Saskia Maurer made key saves to lift the Swiss to a 4-3 win.
The extra point in the win could give the Swiss a distinct advantage heading into the quarterfinals allowing them to avoid a more difficult opponent. Czechia, after losing to the United States in their Olympic opener now has two losses to open the tournament. They'll need a win over Finland or Canada to avoid finishing last in Group A.