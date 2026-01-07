Switzerland Names 2026 Olympic Women's Hockey Roster

Switzerland has named their final roster for women's hockey tournament at the 2026 Olympics in Milano Cortina. The Swiss will look to find a way to repeat their historic bronze medal from 2014 after finishing 4th at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

"We have a very well-balanced team with a wealth of international experience and a strong mix of experience and dynamism," said Swiss head coach Colin Muller in a translated news release. "Many players are familiar with the demands of the Olympic level and know what it takes to succeed on this stage. Our focus is on performing as a cohesive team and playing our best hockey in every game."

“The Olympic Games are an absolute highlight for Swiss women’s ice hockey. This squad reflects the continuous development of our program and the good work of recent years. We are very well positioned both athletically and structurally and are delighted to be able to compete in Milano Cortina with this team,” said Anja Stiefel, Senior Manager Women’s Hockey at Swiss Ice Hockey.

In net, Frölunda goaltender Andrea Brändli, will be Switzerland's starter. She's expected to be the top goaltender entering the PWHL next season. Brändli will be backed up by Saskia Maurer (SC Bern) and Monja Wagner (Union College).

On the blueline, Nicole Vallario (New York Sirens) and Alessia Baechler (Northeastern) join the roster with North American experience this season. Annic Büchi (EV Zug), Lara Christen (SC Bern), Laure Mériguet (Genève Servette), Shannon Sigrist (ZSC Lions), and Stefanie Wetli (SC Bern) will round out the blueline all playing this season in Switzerland's PostFinance Women's League.

Up front, Alina Müller (Boston Fleet) and Lara Stalder (EV Zug) are the nation's stars. They'll be joined by emerging impact players Rahel Enzler (EV Zug) and Sinja Leemann (SC Bern). Rounding out the forward group are Leoni Balzer (HC Davos), Naemi Herzig (Holy Cross), Lena-Marie Lutz (HC Ambri-Piotta), Alina Marti (EV Zug), Kaleigh Quennec (SC Bern), Noemi Ryhner (EV Zug), Vanessa Schaefer (University of British Columbia), Ivana Wey (EV Zug), and Laura Zimmermann (St. Cloud).