Switzerland Names Roster For U-18 Women's World Championships

Switzerland has picked their roster for the upcoming 2026 U-18 Women's World Championships in Nova Scotia, Canada.

"Our young athletes have worked with great dedication and discipline over the past few months. We are convinced that we have assembled a talented team that impresses with its strength of character, self-confidence, and determination, and that will represent Swiss women's ice hockey at the highest level," said Switzerland's head coach Melanie Häfliger in a translated news release.

Switzerland will lean on senior national team member Laure Mériguet on the blueline. She'll be joined by young up and comer Lou Krebs, as well as returnees Sarina Messikommer, Mila Croll, and Miriana Bottoni, and newcomers Nora Berger, Alexane Juillard, and Naya Mohni.

Switzerland has no shortage of options in net including the returning third goalie from last season, Norina Schrupkowski, along with PostFinance Women's League goalies Anne-Eugénie Gendre and Lia Rubin.

Up front, Norina Müller will be the top player for the Swiss on offense. Switzerland has a large group of returning forwards including Jil May Baker, Lorie-Lou Besson, Luana Birnstiel, Céline Bonassi, Hannah Estermann, Laelia Huwyler, Sarah Mettler, Anaïs Rohner, and Livia Tschannen. Switzerland will bring a quartet of newcomers up front including Simone Ammachen, Alicia Skye Fausch, Joana Leuenberger, and Alix Pialat.

Switzerland opens their 2026 tournament against Canada on January 10.