Switzerland Sets New National Women's Hockey Attendance Record And Targets Another Record Setting Night

Switzerland set a new women's hockey attendance record for the nation this week, and there are plans to continue challenging that number before the year is out.
The ZSC Lions this week set a new attendance record for a women's hockey game in Switzerland. The team, which plays in Switzerland's top league, the PostFinance Women's League, drew 4,997 fans for a regular season game against EV Zug.
According to the organization, which was hosting their annual "Family Day," the "goal of the event was to introduce women's ice hockey to as many guests as possible in an engaging way."
EV Zug won the game 1-0 with Luisa Waser scoring the lone goal in the third period. 20-year-old netminder Kara Yeller posted the shutout in net for Zug.
EV Zug held the previous two records drawing 3,779 fans for a qualifying round game, and 4,136 for a playoff contest.
Another Swiss club, Lausanne, who plays in the nation's second division women's league, hopes to break the recently set record in their final regular season game this season.
They've been publicizing their final game of the season as more than simply a game, but as an opportunity to showcase the continued growth of women's hockey in the nation.
"Tomorrow, never alone again. Because every player deserves to feel the support of the stands. Because every effort deserves recognition. Because every young girl who dreams of playing hockey should be able to envision herself there, feel legitimate, and be encouraged."
"On that day, the roar of the crowd will count as much as the action on the ice. On that day, every spectator will be part of history."
To help reach the mark, Lausanne is offering free tickets to all youth under 18 and all seniors over 65.
There may be some challenges in drawing their desired record crowd that day including the ongoing Winter Olympics in Italy. On February 15, the same day as the attempt to break the record, Switzerland's men's team will play their final round robin game against Czechia with potential medal round implications on the line.