Team Italy Immediately Turns Focus To World Championships With Momentum On Their Side

“This is far from the end for us; rather, let's consider it a starting point for the entire women's movement,” said Italian defender Franziska Stocker. “We've shown all of Italy that we're here and can challenge the strongest teams in the world. It will be important to make the most of the visibility our journey has given us to inspire as many girls as possible to fall in love with this beautiful sport and introduce them to it. This is just one of the many goals we've achieved; we've also demonstrated how this team could amaze by putting on a great tournament. Until our debut against France, no one believed in us, but now everyone has realized Italy's value."