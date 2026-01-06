Ten Players To Watch At The U-18 Division 1A Women's World Championships

The IIHF U-18 World Championships are where many stars begin to make their names. At the Division 1A tournament in Italy, many of the women in competition have already stepped into the spotlight for their senior national teams, and the competition will be more fierce than ever looking for promotion to the top division for 2027.

Germany, recently relegated Japan, and recently promoted Denmark are among the pre-tournament favorites to challenge for promotion.

Here's a look at 10 players to watch at the IIHF women's U-18 Division 1A World Championships.

Tara Bach (Germany)

A rare player, and even more rare, a goaltender who stepped into the NCAA a season early. Bach is playing for Mercyhurst where she's posted stellar numbers in limited game time. Had she not chosen to represent Germany, Bach would likely be Canada's starter in the top division of the U-18 World Championsips, but long term, the opportunity to be Germany's starter is promising. She will be a difficult goalie to beat and give Germany an advantage.

Nikita Bergmann (Denmark)

Bergmann, at only 17 is already in her second full season in the SDHL and is Denmark's best young player. She combines her 5-foot-11 frame with the confidence to play a power game in a way that against peers is dominant, and against senior national competition has continued to impress. She could lead this tournament in scoring, although Denmark's depth will be a challenge.

Maddalena Bedont (Italy)

The hosts are without their top stars that had them on the verge of promotion last season, but Bedont returns and will be Italy's best player. The 5-foot-8 right shot defender moved from the EWHL last season to play in Finland's Auroraliiga this year. Not only will this be her fourth U-18 World Championship, but she's also represented Italy's senior national team at two World Championships as well. Will play NCAA hockey for Lindenwood next year.

Alexandra Boico (Germany)

After scoring six points in five games at last year's U-18 Worlds, Boico cracked Germany's senior national team playing at the World Championships in the top division at age 15. Boice, now 16, came to North America this season where she plays for Bishop Kearney alongside Nela Lopusanova. Boico has good size and is a prospect Germany needs to nurture. She'll have promotion on her mind for Germany.

Umeka Odaira (Japan)

Entering her third U-18 tournament, Odaira lit up the D1A tournament two seasons ago to help Japan earn promotion. She also held her own last year in the top group. It was enough for Odaira, who can show flashes of creativity to earn a spot on Japan's World Championship, and now Olympic roster. She's got excellent speed, and smooth hands. As she gains strength, Odaira could be one of the best to represent Japan at the senior national level in short time.

Olivia Ranum (Denmark)

Ranum has already been a member of Denmark's senior national team for two World Championships. She's honing her craft in the NDHL, Sweden's second league. If there's one thing she'll want to change for her fourth U-18 World Championships, it's that Ranum has been the most penalized player in two straight tournaments racking up 56 penalty minutes in only 10 games. Denmark needs her on the ice to stay in D1A after earning promotion from D1B last season.

Charleen Poindl (Germany)

Loves to score and you can see it in her emphatic celebrations each time. Poindl has a great shot that is especially potent from the left circle. She's already represented Germany's senior national roster at the World Championships and this year is putting together a strong campaign in her first season in North America with the Ontario Hockey Academy.

Hanna Weichenhain (Germany)

Entering her fourth U-18 World Championship, Weichenhain has already moved on to represent Germany's senior national team at both the Olympic qualifiers and 2025 World Championships. Playing for the top team in Germany, ECDC Memmingen, Weichenhein hasn't had many opportunities to flourish offensively. Could this tournament be that moment?

Nana Akimoto (Japan)

Another soon to be Olympian pulling double duty for Japan's U-18 and senior national team, Akimoto will provide offense from the blueline for Japan. She's scored at each of the last two U-18 World Championship tournaments, and will be leaned upon heavily by Japan in Italy.

Tuva Are-Ekstrøm (Norway)

Norway has actually knocked off a few top division teams in exhibition play this year, and a large part of that success has been with Are-Ekstrøm in net. She's been unbeatable as the top goalie in Norway's women's league, and is among league leaders in Norway's U-16 boys' league as well. One of the tournament's few returning starters in net as well, experience is on Are-Ekstrøm's side.

Honorable Mention

Eleanora Pinti (Italy), Isabell Manns (Germany), Koko Ruike (Japan), Antonia Thume (Germany), Azumi Numabe (Japan)

