U-18 Division 1A Women's World Championships: Team-By-Team Preview

While the top division U-18 World Championships are being played in Nova Scotia, Canada, six teams will vie for promotion from the Division 1A women's tournament in Ritten, Italy.

Those nations – Italy, France, Germany, Norway, Denmark, and Japan – are filled with talented players who will soon be in NCAA programs in North America, and eventually making their way to the professional stage.

Here's a look at the six nations competing from January 12-18 in the round robin style Division 1A U-18 women's World Championships.

Italy

Italy narrowly missed promotion in 2025 but it was a team largely powered by senior national team leaders Matilde Fantin, who is now in the NCAA with Penn State, and Manuela Heidenberger who plays in Finland. Without the duo, and without last year's starter in net Anna Corte-Sualon, there's some uncertainty is Italy can contend again, or if they'll be fighting to avoid relegation. Maddalena Bedont is an NCAA commit on the blueline and one of five returnees at the position. A player to watch is 2010 born defender Eleanora Pinti who has been playing in Switzerland's top boys' leagues. 2011 born defender Amy Leimgruber who plays in Canada could make a strong first impression as well. Up front it will be a score by committee situation. Giorgia Todesco has had a strong campaign in the EWHL, and Emily Innocenti is a player with offensive upside, but without their star forwards from last season, scoring will be a challenge.

Roster: Goalies: Caterina Bolech, Lucrezia La Sala, Veronica Montanino. Defenders: Maddalena Bedont, Aurora De Fanti, Riana Holzknecht, Amy Leimgruber, Jana Morittu, Arianna Novati, Eleonora Pinti. Forwards: Anna Canesso Franci, Stella Patrizia Dal Pont, Cristel Dalle Mulle, Olivia De Bortoli, Emily Innocenti, Carlotta Mellarè, Marika Piccolruaz, Eleonora Pisetta, Atena Raviscioni, Giorgia Todesco, Federica Tondini, Vittoria Trombetta, Nicole Varesco.

Norway

Norway will be one of the favorites heading into this tournament after beating both Slovakia and Switzerland who are in the top division in international preparation events. Up front Ragnhild Klomstad spending time with Linkoping in the SDHL. Norway will lean on Tuva Are-Ekstrøm in net who is the top goaltender in Norway's women's league, and is among leaders in Norway's top boys' U-16 league as well. Tyra Knedal Sawyer is the top scoring U-18 player in Norway right now playing for the Stavanger Oilers and should be a contributor from the back end.

Roster:

Goalies: Tuva Are-Ekstrøm, Léa Emily Barzic, Shiva Nobari. Defenders: Mille Are-Ekstrøm, Marthe Karlsen, Mari Brevik Kristiansen, Sina Lie, Maja Kvandal Raknes, Ingeborg Sandvik, Tyra Knedal Sawyer. Forwards: Cornelia Bax-Kristiansen, Jenny Bekken, Enea Holm, Wild Jolma-Stensland, Ragnhild Klomstad, Linnea Knardahl, Lotte Malm Larneng, Ellinor Nyhus Myhre, Sofia Omdal Nagel, Julie Rosenlund, Olivia Erevik Solland, Elvira Stavnes, Nikoline Østeraas.

Denmark

Denmark has star power in Nikita Bergmann and Olivia Ranum that can challenge even top nations. Another step forward from Freya Ekberg should be expected as well. Anja Poulsen is the likely starter in net after not allowing a goal in the Division 1B tournament last year helping Denmark earn promotion. She also has experience in North America and is playing in the NDHL this season in Sweden. If there's an area of question, it's their blueline after Klara Holm and Silja Rasmussen aged out. Olivia Lundmark is their best returnee on the blueline.

Roster: Goaltenders: Anja Poulsen, Frida Sandvig Birch, Mila Petersen. Defenders: Olivia Lundmark, Sif Franksdottir Engel Rasmussen, Sophie Guldborg Poulstrup, Sophie Jensen. Forwards: Nikita Bergmann, Olivia Ranum, Alma Skov Langkjær, Angelina Bergmann Sloth, Fie Moller Pouls, Filippa Røge Petersen, Freya Ekberg, Gudrun Lerche Navas, Josephine Schjellerup, Heidi Taylor, Maddison Boysen Taylor, Maja Sandau Petersen, Milla Heimann Glumsøe, Olivia Olesen, Silke Nikoline Heeris, Teresa O. Christensen.



France

France has been centralizing more and more players into the Pôle France Féminin program. This will be a test to see how effective the program has been. Maéli Raigneau is France's top returning scorer from the 2025 World U-18 tournament. For France, avoiding relegation is the goal.

Roster: Goaltenders: Louna Ivaldy, Lysa Nogaretto, Lilou Savin. Defenders: Chloé Bened, Rose Chazaud, Emy Denis, Léana, Galibert, Maéli Raigneau, Domitille Ratto, Maud Tessier Maniere, Manon Demessine. Forwards: Albane Bernel, Clémence Boudin, Camille Cunin, Victoria Falco, Louann Gachon-Berger, Sophie Gailly, Anaïs Girardet, Maëli Moussier, Jeanne Paul-Constant, Gabrielle Roussel, Maeva Sadoun

Germany

Germany brings firepower and the most experienced goaltender in the tournament to Italy. Tara Bach has posted a 1.17 GAA, .939 save percentage, and two shutouts in four appearances with Mercyhurst University entering the NCAA a year earlier than her peers. She's back for her second U-18 World Championship with Germany, and was considered one of the top players in Canada winning a U-18 national championship in net with Team Ontario Red prior to choosing her international path with Germany. This season she also appeared in a pair of games for Germany's men's U-18 team. Up front Alexandra Boico will be Germany's centrepiece alongside Charleen Poindl who both played roles for Germany's national team over the last year and are probably Olympians in February. Both are playing in North America this season. Hanna Weichenhan will be Germany's top defender and also made her senior national team debut at World's in 2025, but she'll have ample support from blueliners like Antonia Thume.

Roster: Goalies: Tara Bach, Lilli Gania, Milana Lutz. Defenders: Aimee Georgi, Franziska Heinig, Rebekka Multerer, Cayle Nagle, Sarah Pamula, Lena Marie Spagert, Antonia Thume, Hanna Weichenhan. Forwards: Alexandra Boico, Isabell Manns, Lina Alberts, Emilija Birka, Victoria Butuzov, Mathilda Heine, Charleen Poindl, Anabel Seyrer, Cassandra Simon, Nerea Stellet, Annika Stephainski, Theresa Zielinski.

Japan

Nana Akimoto is a soon to be Olympian on Japan's blueline, and as a 2009, still has another year remaining at the U-18 level. Koko Ruike was a final cut to Japan's Olympic roster giving Japan a solid tandem on defence. Up front Umeka Odaira is Japan's best young forward and is also headed to the Olympics alongside fellow U-18 national team forward Azumi Numabe. Relegated from the top division last year, Japan will struggle to win their way back up as the strength of the D1A bracket has improved. With only two players aging out however, this is a highly experienced Japanese team that will also have improved since last season.

Roster: Goalies: Rin Kawaguchi, Rio Suzuki. Defenders: Yuna Baba, Mayu Hosogoe , Riko Nishiuchi , Lily Sato, Rino Tada, Kika Terauchi, Koko Ruike, Nana Akimoto. Forwards: Momona Fukuzawa, Tsumugi Ito, Reina Kakuta, Saika Kiyokawa, Roco Maeda , Hina Nemoto, Azumi Numabe, Umeka Odaira, Momoka Okamura, Aona Shida, Nanaho Yamaguchi







