Japan Names 2026 Olympic Women's Hockey Roster

Japan has formally announced their 23-player roster for the 2026 Olympics in Milano Cortina.

Former PWHL forward Akane Shiga headlines the roster up front. Shiga is in her second season with Lulea in Sweden scoring at a point-per-game pace this season, and February will mark the second Olympic Games for the 24-year-old.

She's joined up front by Haruka Toko, who also plays professionally in Sweden, as well as five members of Daishin - Rio Noro, Riri Noro, Ai Tada, Umeka Odaira, and Rui Ukita. Rounding out their forward group are Suzuka Maeda, Mei Miura, Remi Koyama, Yumeka Wajima, and Makoto Ito.

Mei Miura was Japan's leading scorer at the 2025 Worlds.

Aoi Shiga and Ayaka Hitosato will anchor Japan's blueline. The duo are playing in the SDHL this season with MoDo and Linkoping respectively. Nana Akimoto, Kohane Sato, Shiori Yamashita, Kanami Seki, Shiori Koike, and Akane Hosoyamada will round out the blueline,

Miyuu Masuhara, who was Japan's starter at the 2025 World Championships is back in net. She'll be joined by Riko Kawaguchi and Rei Halloran in Japan's crease.

RELATED: France Names Women's Ice Hockey Olympic Roster