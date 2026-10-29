Young Stars Shine As Tremblay, Kraemer Score In Canada's Win Over USA

Oct 29, 2026 1:32 AM
Updated Oct 29, 2026 3:24 AM
Canada beat USA for the first time with their revamped roster, with youth including Rosalie Tremblay and Caitlin Kraemer notching their first goals for Canada's senior national team. The 5-3 win for Canada came after they'd lost eight straight to USA.
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