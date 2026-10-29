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Young Stars Shine As Tremblay, Kraemer Score In Canada's Win Over USA

Young Stars Shine As Tremblay, Kraemer Score In Canada's Win Over USA

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Ian Kennedy
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Oct 29, 2026 1:32 AM
Updated Oct 29, 2026 3:24 AM

Canada beat USA for the first time with their revamped roster, with youth including Rosalie Tremblay and Caitlin Kraemer notching their first goals for Canada's senior national team. The 5-3 win for Canada came after they'd lost eight straight to USA.

The roster was different, the action was different, and ultimately the final score was different as Canada and their new look roster beat USA 5-3.

For Canada, the difference was their newcomers including 18-year-old Rosalie Tremblay and 20-year-old Caitlin Kraemer who both scored for Canada in the win.

To open the game, Canada scored on the power play with Abbey Murphy in the box for roughing. Chloe Primerano put a shot into traffic with the rebound popping out to a waiting Daryl Watts on the back door who beat Aerin Frankel to make it 1-0.

Later in the first, Caitlin Kraemer got on the board after Nicole Gosling made a nice move to draw pressure toward herself before finding Kraemer alone in front where she directed the put over Frankel to make it 2-0.

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USA was no match for Canada's speed and pressure in the opening frame, a period which also saw Danielle Serdachny miss a penalty shot opportunity.

In the second, USA showed signs of life including Hilary Knight's first of the series taking a pass in the left circle from Kelly Pannek before beating Ann-Renee Desbiens to make it 2-1.

Midway through the second however, Rosalie Tremblay, an 18-year-old rookie playing NCAA hockey with Wisconsin answered back trailing the play and cleaning up a rebound off a Jessie Eldridge shot. 

Canada would exit the second period with a 3-1 lead.

In the third however, USA found their feet. Abbey Murphy opened the scoring in the frame breaking in down the left wing before ripping a shot that beat Desbiens. After USA's next attempt only minutes later was called back due to an offside, Caroline Harvey came in as the trailing player to finish a rish by Hayleyb Scamurra and Kelly Pannek to tie the game at 3-3.

Both teams continued to exchange chances throughout the third, with Sarah Fillier breaking the deadlock with a perfectly placed shot high blocker side beating Frankel, with Jessie Eldridge picking up her second assist of the game. The goal gave Canada the 4-3 lead, which following key saves by Desbiens, and a late penalty to USA, would hold up. With time running out, Laura Stacey added the empty net goal to secure the 5-3 win for Canada.

For Canada, it was their first win over USA since 2025. They'd lost eight straight to the Americans including at the Olympics, Rivalry Series, and World Championships.

Canada and USA will drop the puck on game two of their pre-World Championship series Friday, October 30, in Plymouth, Michigan.

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