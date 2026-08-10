Top 10 Players To Watch This Season In The SDHL

Could already be a netminder in the PWHL. It will become harder next season for goaltenders in the PWHL with the wealth of goalies coming to the league via the 2027 PWHL Draft, but Nystrom is a no brainer for any team looking to upgrade their backup spot, or test run a tandem. She'd still be an upgrade for half the PWHL teams out there, so there will be no shortage of interest if she makes her intent to join the league known. She had the best GAA in the league, and second best save percentage behind only Andrea Brandli.