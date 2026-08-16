Top 15 Performers From USA And Canada’s Summer Series

Canada and USA’s U-18 and Collegiate / National Development teams showcased the best young talent in North America this week. Here’s a look at the top 15 performers from the Series.
Canada and USA completed their annual Summer Series with Canada taking both 2-1. After Canada won the opening two games of both, USA capped off the Series with game three wins.
USA and Canada's U-18 national teams, and USA's Collegiate Select and Canada's National Development teams showed the promising prospects both nations are bringing to the ice. For the players it was an opportunity to begin their quest for a senior national team roster spot, to sharpen their skills before the coming season, and to put themselves on the PWHL radar. For the nations, the Summer Series is a valuable evaluation tool ahead of the World Championships in November and U-18 World Championships in January.
Here are 15 players who stood out from the U-18 and Collegiate/Development Series'.
1. Adrianna Milani, Canada, U-18
No player in either series had the individual offensive impact of Adrianna Milani. Milani made her presence known in each game helping to control the puck, and using her skating to get into space to showcase her shot, which found the net often. Milani was particularly potent on the power play, but she was also an effective member of Canada's defensive efforts using her speed, and skill on the face-off dot to regain possession. Milani finished with five goals and nine points in three games.
2. Eve Gascon, Canada, Development
Gascon posted a sparkling 0.84 save percentage and .979 save percentage in two games, and a third period after Canada brought in Gascon to replace Mari Pieterson. She was spectacular and a key reason Canada was able to shutout USA 1-0 in game one, and beat USA 2-1 in a shootout, where Gascon stopped all four shooters. Gascon is going to be a difference maker at the senior national level soon.
3. Caitlin Kraemer, Canada, Development
If Canada has a player that looks senior national team ready up front, it's Kraemer. She showed her power on and off the puck, and continued her hard driving play getting to scoring areas and created havoc at the net. Her game three stretch pass to Claire Murdoch was just icing on the cake, but it was also a reminder that Kraemer has more tricks in her arsenal.
4. Jane Daley, USA, U-18
It's hard not to see Daley on a very high trajectory. She set a U-18 World Championship goal scoring record last year, and looked nothing but ready to repeat this season in USA's series against Canada. Daley was in control of the puck, and ice and showcased not only her ability to drive play, but also her patience and poise with the puck to control the pace of play.
5. Megan Mossey, Canada, U-18
Megan Mossey was a force on Canada's blueline. In her own zone she was physical pushing opponents off the puck, and offensively, she was one of Canada's most threatening players. USA struggled to keep their structure in their zone as Canada's blueline strength stretched the zone and forced USA to give respect to players like Mossey. She's ready for the NCAA now, but has another year before she'll make her mark with Wisconsin.
6. Maggie Scannell, USA, Collegiate
Scannell was too quiet in the opening game for USA, but found her footing quickly after helping to turn the tide for the Americans. She captained the roster and was a calming presence. Scannell does the little things right in all three zones, and looked poised beyond her years. She used her size effectively, and got better as the series went on.
7. Chloe Boreen, USA, Collegiate
Boreen wasn't a name high on the list of touted players coming into the series, but she is now. Chloe Boreen asserted herself every shift showcasing her speed, dogged puck pursuit, and ability to turn momentum. Boreen forced turnovers, drew checkers to herself to spread the ice, and made the most of her own opportunities, including a two goal performance in USA's lone win over Canada.
8. Rosalie Tremblay, Canada, Development
On an ice surface filled with with the best players in the NCAA, Rosalie Tremblay, who has yet to make her debut with Wisconsin, was spectacular. Tremblay played with pace and emerged as a player no longer simply considered one of the best prospects in her age group; but in Canada.
9. Claire Murdoch, Canada, Development
Murdoch’s game is defined by her decision making and consistency, but it’s more than that as well. She can make game breaking plays offensively, she blocks pucks, and fills lanes. Murdoch has an excellent stick disrupting plays, and separating pucks from opponents.
10. Abby Stonehouse, Canada, Development
Depending how Canada chooses to use the pesky Stonehouse, she might be closer to the national team than many of her peers. She can agitate, she can distribute, and she makes those on her line better. Returning to Penn State this season Stonehouse could propel herself much closer to Team Canada by building her offensive output, something this series showed she’s highly capable of doing.
11. Chloe Primerano, Canada, Development
Many expect Primerano to jump into the play and put up points every game. But the best part of her development is that she’s gained impact away from the puck and on the defensive side. There was no overlooking how Primerano shaped and controlled the ice for Canada in this series, and she looked closer than ever to National Team ready even without the production.
12. Laney Potter, USA, Collegiate
Potter is next in line on USA’s stacked blueline. She’s big, she’s mobile, she makes good decisions, and she can get pucks through without the risk. All around Laney Potter is as pro ready as they come in the NCAA.
13. Avery Jones, U-18 Canada
Jones has a complete game that never sacrifices one aspect for another. She’s got good size, and uses it. Canada’s strength in this series was their blueline and Jones was a cornerstone of that.
14. Frances Ames, USA, U-18
A 2010 forward, Ames emerged as one of USA’s leaders up front in this tournament. She found herself centering USA’s top unit and playing special team minutes throughout the series. The Boston forward is going to be central for USA at Worlds.
15. Audrey Martone, Canada, U-18
Canada’s biggest question mark on their U-18 roster is who would provide secondary offense. Martone entered their top six and didn’t leave facilitating much of their offensive attack. She pushed the pace and generated opportunities for those around her. Martone entered as a question mark, and left as a lock for their U-18 team in January.
Honourable Mention:
Margaret Chudzinski (USA, U-18), Molly Boyle (USA, Collegiate), Aurora Matt (Canada, U-18), Ava Thomas (USA, Collegiate), Kelly Gorbatenko (USA, Collegiate), Eloise Caron (Canada, Development), Cassie Hall (USA, Collegiate), Rae Mayer (USA, Collegiate), Emma Venusio (Canada, Development), Aubryn Monter (USA, U-18), Demi Lazarou (Canada, U-18), Maggie Hughson (Canada, U-18), Annabelle Lovell (USA, U-18), Amelia Sutch (USA, U-18), Chyna Taylor (USA, U-18).