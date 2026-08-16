Top 15 Performers From USA And Canada’s Summer Series

No player in either series had the individual offensive impact of Adrianna Milani. Milani made her presence known in each game helping to control the puck, and using her skating to get into space to showcase her shot, which found the net often. Milani was particularly potent on the power play, but she was also an effective member of Canada's defensive efforts using her speed, and skill on the face-off dot to regain possession. Milani finished with five goals and nine points in three games.