Top North American's To Watch In SDHL This Season

SDE has become a team synonymous with promoting players to the PWHL. They, unlike many European teams, are looking to develop and boost the careers of the players on their roster under former Ohio State coach Peter Elander. This season the team has some of the top undrafted players from the 2026 PWHL class in the lineup, but it's the seasoned Teghan Inglis, entering her third year in the SDHL, who is the one to watch. The former Ohio State defender, and later captain at Merrimack, has put together two strong seasons offensively in the SDHL. The move to SDE seems intentional to take her game to another level. Also with SDE: Laurence Frenette, F; Sarah Davis, F, SDE; Alyson Hush, F, SDE; Alexia Moreau, F.