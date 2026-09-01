Top North American's To Watch In SDHL This Season

The SDHL will again be filled with recent NCAA and U SPORTS grads, former PWHL pros, and prospects looking to make their mark at the professional level playing in Sweden and Europe's top professional women's hockey league. Here's a look at the top North American players to watch in the SDHL.
More than 40 North American players are expected to take to the ice this season in Europe's top league, the SDHL.
Some have played in Sweden's professional women's league for multiple seasons already, while others are coming directly from the NCAA, U SPORTS, or other leagues. The SDHL has become a pathway to the PWHL, including for some former PWHL players looking to continue their development, and regain their confidence. It's a route players like Gabrielle David and Sam Cogan used last season to rejuvenate their PWHL careers.
This season, there isn't a team in the SDHL who won't be borrowing some North American talent to bolster there lineup.
Here's a look at some of the top North American players who will compete in the SDHL this season.
Brianna Brooks, Skellefteå AIK
The former Vancouver Goldeneyes draft pick, selected 32nd overall in 2025, didn't play a minute in the PWHL last season. She dressed for a game, but spent it on the bench, and the rest of the year was a reserve. It wasn't indicative of her potential. Brooks is following the path of David and Cogan back to the PWHL. The first step is to get back into form after sitting out a season without appearing in a game. Next is to produce as the former Penn State star knows she can. Also with Skellefteå AIK: Camryn Drever, G; Payten Evans, D.
Kassidy Sauvé, G, Frolunda
It's shocking that Kassidy Sauvé isn't in the PWHL. She's a better, more experienced goaltender than many teams will enter the season with this season in their back up roles. After stealing the starting role with SDE from Emma Soderberg, Sauvé signed this offseason with Frolunda, where she takes over from Andrea Brändli was their backbone. Could a PWHL call be in the cards after the season? Also with Frolunda: Madie Leidt, F.
Charlotte Akervik, D, Djurgardens
There's an abundance of North American players suiting up for Djurgardens this season, but, Charlotte Akervik, a big blueliner with two PWHL games to her name with the Minnesota Frost, is the most notable. She put up good numbers and grew her game last season with the team, and will be a late season PWHL target for any team looking for blueline depth. She'll be joined by former Minnesota State teammate Claire Vekich, who spent last season as a PWHL reserve, and defender Adrianna Van de Leest, who is expected to declare for the 2027 PWHL Draft. Also with Djurgardens: Alexa Davis, D; Sami Gendron, D; Tiffany Hill, F; Adrianna Van de Leest, D; Shelbi Guttormson, F; Claire Vekich, F.
Madison Chantler, F, Lulea
Madison Chantler was a player with immense promise and upside, but she hit speed bump after speed bump in the NCAA. It resulted in a four year collegiate career split between Quinnipiac and Clarkson where Chantler's numbers didn't live up to the promise the former Canadian U-18 national team member displayed throughout her youth. A season in the SDHL, on a perennial top team is exactly what Chantler needs to regain her confidence, find herself again, and show PWHL teams what she's capable of doing at the pro level. Also with Lulea: Jenna Donohoe, F; Jaycee Magwood, F.
Teghan Inglis, D, SDE HF
SDE has become a team synonymous with promoting players to the PWHL. They, unlike many European teams, are looking to develop and boost the careers of the players on their roster under former Ohio State coach Peter Elander. This season the team has some of the top undrafted players from the 2026 PWHL class in the lineup, but it's the seasoned Teghan Inglis, entering her third year in the SDHL, who is the one to watch. The former Ohio State defender, and later captain at Merrimack, has put together two strong seasons offensively in the SDHL. The move to SDE seems intentional to take her game to another level. Also with SDE: Laurence Frenette, F; Sarah Davis, F, SDE; Alyson Hush, F, SDE; Alexia Moreau, F.
Sara Stewart, F, MoDo
You could pick any of MoDo's North American players as not only a likely standout in the SDHL, but as a likely target for PWHL teams. Sarah Marchand, Alyssa McLeod and others could already be in the league. Overlooked prospect Sara Stewart has the potential to quickly earn a return trip to North America as well. Stewart, a former Colgate captain, had an off season in the NCAA that cost her a PWHL selection, but she brings more to the table than offensive totals. Still, it will be her scoring that people take note of in Europe this year, and she'll have a point to prove. Also with MoDo: Sydney Pederson, D; Charlotte Sonnntag, F; Courtney Vorster, D; Sarah Marchand, F; Alyssa McLeod, F.
Lauren Bellefontaine, F, Farjestad
An outstanding two-way forward, the former Syracuse captain is entering her fourth season in Sweden. Bellefontaine was the back-to-back Best Defensive Forward in Atlantic Hockey America (formerly CHA). She's never put up big numbers, but she's good at what she does, and she's made Farjestad a better team. If she wants to come to North America again, there will be teams waiting to scoop the veteran two-way presence.
Also with Farjesad: Karley Garcia, D; Alexis Bedier, F; Alli Burrow, F; Julie Gough, F.
Cassidy Maplethorpe, F, Linkoping
After graduating from the University of Alberta, the former U SPORTS standout spent the past two seasons tearing up lower tier leagues in Europe. In her first post collegiate season she led the EWHL in goals scoring 24 and 40 points in 19 games. Last year she led Sweden's second division, the NDHL in scoring with 21 goals and 49 points in 12 games and had 81 points in 32 games overall with Rogle. It's earned her a promotion to the SDHL with Linkoping this season. She continues her upward trajectory.
Also with Linkoping: Lindsay Agnew Sveden, D; Maddison Achtyl, F; Ellie Kaiser, F; Jess Ciarrocchi, F.
Julia Shaunessy, D, HV71
The 6-foot-1 blueliner has massive upside, not only from her size, but from the skill set she possesses. It was obvious during an end of year run with HV71 that saw her collect eight points in 12 games after sitting out most of the season. The former Boston University standout had a training camp invite from the PWHL's Boston Fleet last season, but a full year in Europe showcasing her ability is the best ticket to the big league.
Also with HV71: Stephanie Neatby, G, HV71; Riley Walsh, F, HV71; Kennedy Bobyck, F, HV71; Jade Arnone, D, HV71; Justine Reyes, F, HV71; Katia Pelowich, F, HV71.