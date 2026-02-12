Top PWHL Performers Through The Olympic Women's Hockey Preliminary Round

The Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games have given women’s hockey fans a clear view of both the sport's worldwide growth and the impact of the PWHL.
Through the preliminary round, several standout performers from the league have been making an impact with the national programs, from creating highlight-reel goals to making game-saving stops. Here is a look at some of the top PWHL performers as the Games transition to the quarterfinals.
The German forward leads the tournament in goal scoring and has made an impact in every zone. Her speed has created separation, and her finishing touch has produced seven points through four games. Just as important, she has played a disciplined defensive game that has helped Germany stay competitive.
While she hasn’t needed to be the dominant forward she has been in the past, thanks to the collegiate talent on the American side, she’s continued to be a consistent contributor for the team. Her speed has helped open lanes, she continues to be crafty with the puck and has helped the US put on a dominant showing in these Games. Carpenter has provided consistency and leadership as the team balances experience with its next generation.
Fans don’t need to look far down the scoresheet to see the Swedish forward’s name more than once, which should be encouraging for Sceptres fans once the PWHL resumes play. She sits sixth in tournament scoring and has paired offensive production with reliable two-way play. She is skating with confidence and generating chances in key moments, a promising sign once Toronto returns to the ice.
The speedy Czech forward has made some highlight-reel-worthy plays throughout the preliminary round, solidifying her importance to the country’s continued growth and success. Victoire fans don’t need to hear how crafty she is with the puck, but it’s been on full display throughout the tournament, regardless of the opponent. And the way she’s been able to transition the puck to create high-danger scoring chances has made Czechia games must-watch TV.
Toronto Sceptres fans were disappointed to see her go, and for good reason. Gosling has used her size to shield the puck and become a power-play specialist for a Canadian team that has struggled to score at even strength.
Hannah Bilka continues to show up in big moments, and that included her two-goal performance in a dominant United States win against Canada.
Aerin Frankel may not have seen a ton of shots through the preliminary round (44 saves through three games played, the second fewest in the tournament), but she continues to show why she’s the number one for the USA.
With the preliminary round now in the books, the tournament shifts to the knockout stage, which will feature matchups between Czechia and Sweden, the United States and Italy, Canada and Germany, and Finland versus Switzerland. PWHL players have been a consistent presence throughout the Games and should remain part of the story as the tournament moves toward medal day on February 19.