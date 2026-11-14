Tough Challenge Ahead For Canada As Sweden Shows They're Ready

When Sweden has the option to leave behind top NCAA goaltenders like Lisa Jönsson and Felicia Frank, it's a clear sign the nation has an abundance of depth in net. After stealing the starting job at the 2026 Olympics, Ebba Svensson Träff has been stellar again for Sweden, this time posting a 1.50 GAA, and .936 save percentage in four starts. That included a quarterfinal shutout over Switzerland, earning revenge on the team that knocked Sweden out of the bronze medal game in Milan. Behind Svensson Träff is former PWHLer Emma Söderberg, but this is Svensson Träff's team now, and at only 21, the best is yet to come for the netminder. Could that include leading Sweden to their first medal at the World Championships since 2007?