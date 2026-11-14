Tough Challenge Ahead For Canada As Sweden Shows They're Ready

Mika Kylmäniemi / FIHA
Nov 14, 2026 2:45 PM
Sweden will look to win their first IIHF women's World Championship medal since 2007, but they'll have to get through Canada first. Sweden is motivated, and Canada will need to be prepared to manage Sweden's speed, team defence, goaltending, and young stars.
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