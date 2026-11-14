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Tough Challenge Ahead For Canada As Sweden Shows They're Ready

Tough Challenge Ahead For Canada As Sweden Shows They're Ready

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Ian Kennedy
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Nov 14, 2026 2:45 PM

Sweden will look to win their first IIHF women's World Championship medal since 2007, but they'll have to get through Canada first. Sweden is motivated, and Canada will need to be prepared to manage Sweden's speed, team defence, goaltending, and young stars.

Sweden is ready. While Canada beat Sweden 4-1 in the opening game of the preliminary round, Canada can expect much stiffer competition against a fast and motivated Swedish team in the semi-finals of the 2026 IIHF women's World Championships.

Globally, Sweden is the only nation making noticeable gains in closing the gap between the United States, Canada, and the rest of the pack.

Sweden has challenged Canada in the past, taking them to a 2-1 overtime game during the 2023 quarterfinals. Now, they'll face them on an even bigger stage in the semifinals. 

Since implementing body checking to various levels of competition in Swedish leagues, and with the ongoing focus on building the SDHL, Sweden has made significant gains internationally. 

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Sweden has made significant strides, and Canada will need to be prepared.

Team Defence And Speed

In the offensive zone and on the forecheck, Sweden plays hard. Veterans like Sara Hjalmarsson and Hanna Thuvik are hard on pucks, and the fact Sweden held Switzerland to only nine shots in the quarterfinals was largely due to their team defence. Thuvik blocked several key shots, and she wasn't alone in that effort. Sweden's young forwards including Mira Hallin and Ebba Hedqvist helped pin the Swiss in their zone taking away time and space on the forecheck, and forcing Switzerland to give up possession via back pressure. In their own zone, Sweden's blueline, anchored by Mira Jungäker, Anna Kjellbin, Maja Nylén Persson, Ida Karlsson, and Jenna Raunio have been spectacular.

Stars On The Rise

While Sweden's lineup is dotted with vital veterans like Sara Hjalmarsson, Maja Nylen Persson, Lina Ljungblom, Hanna Thuvik, and Anna Kjellbin, the real difference in Sweden's roster are 23-and-under. That group is led by Mira Jungäker, who could be the best defender in NCAA hockey today combining her mobility, physicality, and offensive aptitude in a way few outside Caroline Harvey are doing in women's hockey. Sweden's confidence in their youth was evident in the quarterfinals when 18-year-old Tilde Grillfors blocked a shot in the final seconds of their 1-0 win over Switzerland. Sweden has leaned on Ebba Svensson Träff (21), Hilda Svensson (20), Thea Johansson (23), Ebba Hedqvist (20), Mira Hallin (20), Nicole Hall (22), Ida Karlsson (22), and Jenna Raunio (20), among others. They're a significant reason why this roster continues to get better.

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Goaltending Strength For The Three Crowns

When Sweden has the option to leave behind top NCAA goaltenders like Lisa Jönsson and Felicia Frank, it's a clear sign the nation has an abundance of depth in net. After stealing the starting job at the 2026 Olympics, Ebba Svensson Träff has been stellar again for Sweden, this time posting a 1.50 GAA, and .936 save percentage in four starts. That included a quarterfinal shutout over Switzerland, earning revenge on the team that knocked Sweden out of the bronze medal game in Milan. Behind Svensson Träff is former PWHLer Emma Söderberg, but this is Svensson Träff's team now, and at only 21, the best is yet to come for the netminder. Could that include leading Sweden to their first medal at the World Championships since 2007?

SwedenIIHFMira JungakerEbba Svensson TräffHanna ThuvikTilde Grillfors
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