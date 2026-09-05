USA 2030: What Could USA's Reigning Gold Medal Women's Hockey Team Look Like At Wolrds In November
USA enters the 2026 World Championships as the reigning Olympic, World, and Rivalry Series champions. They don't have many holes in their roster, but may still choose to name a few new faces for November. Here's a look at the leading contenders.
USA built a juggernaut roster for the 2026 Olympics. It could go down as one of the best, if not the best in American history.
The team was a near perfect mix of veteran savvy, youthful skill, and two-way determination, capped by depth in net. It resulted in their first sweep of Canada in a Rivalry Series, and an Olympic gold medal. There aren't likely to be significant changes for the 2026 World Championship roster in November. With Kendall Coyne Schofield signing to return to the PWHL, it looks like USA Hockey fans can keep her in the international mix as well. Hilary Knight previously stated 2026 would be her last Olympic Games, but she did not say if 2025 would be her final World Championship tournament. If she wants to be there, she will be.
There could be others who are either not healthy, or who USA's management decides to change up, but they won't be sweeping, and they replacements will likely come from the PWHL. With the World Championship roster limits now at 25, USA will need to at two players above the 23 they were able to bring to Milan.
Leading Contenders From The PWHL
Although it's not impossible that a star will emerge in the NCAA that is just getting to the college ranks by the time 2030 rolls around, but the American talent pool is currently in the PWHL. If there's a change in USA's roster, it's almost certainly coming from a player that is in the PWHL this season.
Casey O'Brien finished tied for 10th in points in the PWHL last season, and she got better as the season went on for the New York Sirens. She'll go back to the Sirens as a top line player, and she showed last season that her NCAA success could be translated to a bigger stage. O'Brien could easily compete with Team USA, which is why if they are looking for something new up front, O'Brien is a leading candidate.
Lacey Eden is in a very similar situation to O'Brien, as a player who could easily step into USA's roster and contribute, she became the only player in NCAA women's hockey history to win four National Championships last season. The fifth overall pick in the 2026 PWHL Draft has already represented USA internationally, and remains in the mix. If they want someone with checking line experience, Eden also checks that box.
After the way she impacted Montreal's roster last season, Abby Roque has to remain in the conversation. She looked like a new player with the Victoire. The skill set has always been there, but this season Roque, who has represented USA internationally in the past, really put it all together. The decision will land on what of forward does USA need or want, if they want to make, or need to make a change up front for
On the blueline, Emma Peschel is USA's top candidate to step in after narrowly missing a spot on the Olympic roster. Peschel was a first round PWHL Draft pick of the New York Sirens, and captained Ohio State last season. She's big, mobile, and can handle both sides of the puck. Depending on what kind of look USA wanted on their back end, they could also summon Anna Wilgren, Sidney Morin, Maggie Flaherty, or Kali Flanagan. They have depth, both veteran and youth, in the PWHL.
If there's a PWHL goaltender who could grab a spot if needed, it's Maddie Rooney. She's had a couple of consistently good seasons, won her share of titles, and has national team experience. It's Rooney or returning third goalie Ava McNaughton. Nobody is pushing Aerin Frankel or Gwyneth Philips out yet.
Leading Contenders From The NCAA
There really aren't many, or perhaps any, who are going to push out a current Team USA player, or steal a spot ahead of a PWHL player. Defenders Laney Potter and Molly Boyle are probably closes to the conversation at their position. Potter is the foundation of Wisconsin's blueline, and Boyle was a very rare rookie ECAC Defender of the Year.
It seems unlikely any current collegiate player makes USA's roster out of the NCAA this November up front. Cassie Hall, Kelly Gorbatenko, Ava Thomas, Ava Lindsy, and Bella Fanale are all future contenders, and there will be more on the way, but all look to be a few seasons out.
If a spot does open up in USA's crease, the nation could look at a player like Annelies Bergmann in net, or Uma Corniea for a third. Both have spent time with USA's Collegiate Select team.