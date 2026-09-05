USA 2030: What Could USA's Reigning Gold Medal Women's Hockey Team Look Like At Wolrds In November

The team was a near perfect mix of veteran savvy, youthful skill, and two-way determination, capped by depth in net. It resulted in their first sweep of Canada in a Rivalry Series, and an Olympic gold medal. There aren't likely to be significant changes for the 2026 World Championship roster in November. With Kendall Coyne Schofield signing to return to the PWHL, it looks like USA Hockey fans can keep her in the international mix as well. Hilary Knight previously stated 2026 would be her last Olympic Games, but she did not say if 2025 would be her final World Championship tournament. If she wants to be there, she will be.

