USA Announces Rivalry Series Roster For American Stops In November

USA Hockey announced their 30-player roster for the American leg of the 2025 Rivalry Series. It's the same roster that USA brought together at their national festival in Lake Place in August, and again this month in Blaine, Minnesota to train.

There are players named to the current roster, including Wisconsin defender/forward Laila Edwards who is expected to miss the November Rivalry Series games with a knee injury despite being named to the roster. Other players, like Wisconsin's Kirsten Simms who left and did not return from the final of the Icebreaker Tournament this weekend against Union College.

The only position that appears set for USA heading into the Rivalry Series and 2026 Olympics is in net where the team has only carried three goaltenders in Aerin Frankel, Gwyneth Philips, and Ava McNaughton since the 2025 World Championships in Czechia.

On the blueline, Lee Stecklein, Caroline Harvey, Haley Winn, Megan Keller, Cayla Barnes, Savannah Harmon, Anna Wilgren, and Edwards return from the 2025 World Championship roster, while Rory Guilday, a first round pick of the PWHL's Ottawa Charge, and Ohio State captain Emma Peschel round out the blueline.

Up front, PWHL veterans Kendall Coyne Schofield, Hilary Knight, Alex Carpenter, Kelly Pannek, Hayley Scamurra, and Taylor Heise are all back. As are fellow PWHL standouts Jesse Compher, Grace Zumwinkle, Britta Curl-Salemme, Hannah Bilka, and Gabbie Hughes. Third overall pick of the New York Sirens Casey O'Brien is also on the roster.

Their forward group contains a number of NCAA players including PWHL draft eligible players like Lacey Eden, Tessa Janecke, Abbey Murphy, and Kirsten Simms, and the youngest player on their roster, Ohio State forward Joy Dunne who has also missed time this season with injury.