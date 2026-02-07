USA Continues To Live Up To Expectations Shutting Out Finland

USA continued to dominate and live up to their gold medal favorite status by shutting out Finland 5-0 to improve to 2-0 in the tournament.
USA entered the 2026 Olympic women's hockey tournament as the gold medal favorites, and through two games, they have not disappointed.
USA followed their tournament opening 5-1 win over Czechia, by shutting out Finland 5-0 in their second game.
Finland was playing after their opener was postponed against Canada following a Norovirus outbreak that ripped through their roster and left more than half their lineup sick or quarantined.
Aerin Frankel stopped the 11 shots she faced in the shutout, while Alex Carpenter, Taylor Heise, Megan Keller, Hilary Knight, and Abbey Murphy all scored.
Knight's goal, the 14th in her Olympic career tied Natalie Darwitz and Katie King for the all-time American Olympic goal scoring record.
Megan Keller was part of an offensively active American blueline as she finished the game with a goal and two assists, while her defensive partner Laila Edwards had two assists, and Caroline Harvey also notched a helper for USA.
USA will finish out their tournament facing Switzerland, and then rival Canada before learning who they'll take on in the quarterfinals.