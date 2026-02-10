USA Dominant Again With Largest Win In Olympic History Over Canada

The win was USA's seventh straight against Canada outscoring them 35-11 in that stretch. USA swept Canada at the 2025 World Championships winning gold, and for the first time swept Canada in four straight games at the Rivalry Series. Those wins included a 10-4 victory at the Rivalry Series, the most ever scored against Team Canada. With USA's historic goal differential at the Olympics this year, the team continues to add to their list of firsts in lopsided wins over Canada.