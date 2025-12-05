USA Hockey Finalizes Olympic Women's Hockey Staff

Team USA will drop the puck at the 2026 Olympics on February 5 against Czechia. While there isn't an official 25-player Team USA roster yet, the coaching staff is now solidified.

“We’ve extremely fortunate to have a terrific staff and I know everyone is fully engaged in supporting our athletes,” said Katie Million (Hannibal, N.Y./USA Hockey), who is the team’s general manager. “Ultimately, we’ve got one goal and that’s to bring the gold medal back to our country and we look forward to the challenge ahead.”

John Wroblewski is back as head coach. Wroblewski has been guiding USA since just after their 2022 loss to Canada at the Beijing Olympics. He'll enter his first Games with USA wielding a talent laden roster that won the 2025 World Championships, and dominated the opening stops of the Rivalry Series.

Wroblewski has been working hard with his roster focusing on individual preparation ahead of the Milano Cortina Olympics.

Alongside Wroblewski, he'll have assistant coaches Shari Dickerman (Minnesota State), Brent Hill (Quinnipiac University) and Josh Sciba (New York Sirens), and goaltending coach Alli Altmann (EUSA Hockey).

This is the same staff that has been together since 2023.

USA Hockey also named operations manager Doug Ferry, video coach Melissa Piacentini , player development consultant Ellen Hughes, strength and conditioning coach Cal Dietz, team physician Dr. Ally Howe, athletic trainers Katie Homan and Stefanie Arndt, sports dietitians Carrie Aprik and Kaela Colvard, massage therapist Jennifer Chee, mental performance consultant Dr. Alex Wulbecker-Smith, equipment managers Sis Paulsen and Jeff Mobley, and communications manager Melissa Katz to their staff for the 2026 Olympics.