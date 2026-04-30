USA Hockey Invites 24 Women To Summer Goaltending And Defender Camp

Of the invitees, Olympic gold medalist and World Champion Ava McNaughton headlines the group. The Wisconsin netminder, who won a national championship in 2025 and 2026 was also the 2025 NCAA Goaltender of the Year. Katie DeSa, who backstopped Penn State to to the Frozen Four is expected to enter the PWHL Draft this summer, while others including Annelies Bergmann, Bianca Birrittieri, Natalia Dilbone, Layla Hemp, Morgan Stickney, and Cecilia Wielenberg have all represented USA at the U-18 World Championships, and for Bergmann and Hemp, at the Collegiate Select level. 2010 born netminder Quinn Kelly, who already stands 6-foot between the pipes for Shattuck St. Mary's, was the youngest goalie invited on the women's side.