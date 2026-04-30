USA Hockey Invites 24 Women To Summer Goaltending And Defender Camp

USA Hockey is bringing 24 of their brightest young defenders and goaltenders together for a four-day camp in Blaine, Minnesota in May.
USA Hockey has sent their first summer invitations bringing together their 2026 National Goaltending and Women’s Defense Development Camp participants from May 18-21 at NSC Super Rink in Blaine, Minnesota.
On the women's side 12 goaltenders and 12 defenders were invited to the four-day came that will consist of on-ice training, skill development, and video sessions for the participants.
Goaltenders
Of the invitees, Olympic gold medalist and World Champion Ava McNaughton headlines the group. The Wisconsin netminder, who won a national championship in 2025 and 2026 was also the 2025 NCAA Goaltender of the Year. Katie DeSa, who backstopped Penn State to to the Frozen Four is expected to enter the PWHL Draft this summer, while others including Annelies Bergmann, Bianca Birrittieri, Natalia Dilbone, Layla Hemp, Morgan Stickney, and Cecilia Wielenberg have all represented USA at the U-18 World Championships, and for Bergmann and Hemp, at the Collegiate Select level. 2010 born netminder Quinn Kelly, who already stands 6-foot between the pipes for Shattuck St. Mary's, was the youngest goalie invited on the women's side.
- Annelies Bergmann (2005, Cornell University)
- Bianca Birrittieri (2008, Pittsburgh Penguins Elite)
- Uma Corniea (2004, Princeton)
- Katie DeSa (2004, Penn State)
- Natalia Dilbone (2008, Little Caesars)
- Hailey Hansen (2004, Minnesota State)
- Layla Hemp (2006, Minnesota)
- Quinn Kelly (2010, Shattuck St. Mary's)
- Ava McNaughton (2004, Wisconsin)
- Morgan Stickney (2008, Shattuck St. Mary's)
- Ainsley Tuffy (2006, Harvard)
- Cecilia Wielenberg (2009, Team Illinois)
Defenders
Of the defenders, Molly Boyle is coming off a season where she was named an NCAA All-Rookie member with Yale, while Laney Potter is the oldest of the group. Potter is expected to be a top pick in the 2027 PWHL Draft. She's been a key component of Wisconsin's back-to-back national titles.
USA also brought a pair of 2010 defenders in Cassidy Cha and Alexis Ulrich, as well as highlight rated 2009 defender Chyna Taylor who was crucial to USA's gold medal this year at the U-18 World Championships.
- Molly Boyle (2006, Yale)
- Olivia Braunshausen (2009, Hill Murray)
- Cassidy Cha (2010, Team Illinois)
- Rose Dwyer (2006, Cornell)
- Molly Jordan (2005, Minnesota)
- Sydney Lamb (2007, Clarkson)
- Taylee Manion (2009, Proctor Hermantown)
- Mirella Martinelli (2009, Tabor Academy)
- Laney Potter (2004, Wisconsin)
- Ella Sennick (2006, Quinnipiac)
- Chyna Taylor (2009, Lovell Academy)
- Alexis Ulrich (2010, Breck School)