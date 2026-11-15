USA Over Canada For Gold, Why It's The Pick At The Women’s Worlds

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Nov 15, 2026 10:04 PMPublished Nov 15, 2026 10:04 PM
Canada and the U.S. meet for gold at the Women’s Worlds for the 24th time. Pat Laprade looks at why the Americans are the pick, how Sarah Fillier gives Canada a shot and what to watch in the rematch between Ann-Renée Desbiens and Aerin Frankel.
Canada and the United States will meet in the gold medal game of the Women’s World Hockey Championship for the 24th time. The rivals have faced off in 30 of the 32 gold medal games played to date across the Worlds and Olympics.
Canada has won 17 of those matchups, but the Americans took the last two, winning gold at the 2025 Worlds and again at the Olympics last February.
And if we’re being honest, Canada hasn’t looked all that convincing heading into the final. It beat Finland 2–0, edged Czechia 3–2 in the quarterfinals and shut out Sweden 3–0 in the semis. The Americans had a much easier time against both common opponents, beating Czechia 8–1 and Finland 5–0. I suspect they would have beaten Sweden by a wider margin, too.
The tournament numbers tell a similar story. Canada has scored 18 fewer goals than the United States, put fewer shots on net and allowed 40 per cent more shots on goal. The Americans have also converted a higher percentage of their shots into goals.
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Canada has the edge on the power play, but the U.S. has been better on the penalty kill. The Americans have yet to give up a power-play goal, while Canada has allowed three.
That U.S. dominance is just as clear on the scoring leaderboard. Americans occupy the top five spots and account for eight of the top 10 and 12 of the top 15. Jessie Eldridge, in sixth, is the only Canadian in the top 15.
The Americans Are Still My Pick for Gold
Those numbers tell us how both teams got here. The gold medal comes down to one game.
I don’t think Canada would stand a chance in a best-of-seven series. In a one-game final, though, anything can happen. This Canadian team is better than the one we saw at the Olympics, but the gap between the two teams is still real.
Even with everything that can swing a single game, I have a hard time seeing anyone but the Americans wearing gold on Monday.
Another Frankel–Desbiens Showdown
The gold medal game brings another matchup between two of the best goaltenders in the world, Ann-Renée Desbiens and Aerin Frankel. Neither has been particularly busy at these Worlds. Frankel has allowed one goal on 39 shots, while Desbiens has given up one on 52.
To put those workloads in perspective, seven goalies have faced more shots in a single game than Frankel has all tournament, and some have done it more than once. Three goalies have topped Desbiens’ tournament total in a single game.
Both goalies will face more shots in the final, and I’m curious to see how they’ll handle the heavier workload after a quiet tournament. The timing makes it even more interesting. At recent April Worlds, both had months of PWHL games behind them. This time, they’re facing off at the start of the season.
Frankel has won five of their last seven head-to-head matchups across the PWHL and international play, but Desbiens has won the last two. She shut out Boston 1–0 for Montréal in April, then beat the U.S. with Canada in their first exhibition game on Oct. 28.
Two Approaches to the Bench
Kori Cheverie stuck to her plan in the semifinal, giving all 12 forwards and eight defenders a regular share of the ice time.
John Wroblewski dressed 13 forwards and seven defenders against Finland, but leaned on 12 and six. Forward Kirsten Simms and defender Rory Guilday took just eight shifts apiece.
I’m not sure Cheverie can afford to spread the minutes around as evenly against the United States. To give Canada its best chance at gold, I’d lean more heavily on Nicole Gosling, Kendall Cooper and Renata Fast.
Containing Caroline Harvey, Taylor Fox and Hilary Knight will be hard enough. Then there’s Casey O’Brien, who wasn’t on the Olympic roster and now sits fourth in tournament scoring with 10 points. Against a team with that much depth, I’d want Canada’s best players on the ice more often.
Not the Next Poulin? So What?
For a long time, Sarah Fillier was called the next Marie-Philip Poulin. I always thought that was unfair to Fillier. There’s only one Marie-Philip Poulin, just as there’s only one Mario Lemieux and one Sidney Crosby. Crosby built a legacy of his own in Pittsburgh. Fillier deserves the room to do the same.
It’s easy for those of us in the media and for fans to make those comparisons. But the player is the one who has to live with the expectations they create.
At just 21, Sarah Fillier scored eight goals to help Canada win Olympic gold in Beijing. Later that year, she made the all-star team at the Women’s Worlds. A year later, she was named the tournament’s MVP and best forward. The New York Sirens took her first overall in the 2024 PWHL Draft, and she went on to share the league scoring lead with Hilary Knight as a rookie.
Still, after Fillier put up three points at the 2024 Worlds and four in 2025, some started questioning her potential. She then put up 23 points in 29 games in her second PWHL season, good for ninth in league scoring. And all I kept hearing was, “Isn’t she supposed to be the next Poulin?”
No! She’s supposed to be an elite player. And she already is. But she’s not the next Poulin. She’s the first Sarah Fillier.
Fillier Is Driving Canada’s Top Line
Which brings me to what Fillier is doing for Canada at these Worlds.
After missing the first two games with an injury, she returned against Denmark and had two points, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating. She scored one of Canada’s two goals against Finland and finished at plus-2, then opened the scoring against Czechia in the quarterfinals and did it again on the power play against Sweden in the semis.
Fillier leads Canada with four goals in just four games. Since her return, she, Jessie Eldridge and Rosalie Tremblay have combined for nine even-strength points, more than any other Canadian line over that stretch.
If Canada is going to have a shot at gold against the Americans, it’ll need Fillier and that top line at their best.
From my iPhone notes
- At 37, Hilary Knight is still one of the best players in the world. Playing alongside Tessa Janecke and Alex Carpenter, she had a goal and an assist against Finland. She now leads the tournament with seven goals and ranks third in scoring with 10 points. Hardly the numbers of someone who should retire anytime soon!
- I’m not sure how Canada’s jersey colours are decided, but the split has made for an odd wrinkle in its two-captain setup. Canada has worn red in five of its six games, with Renata Fast wearing the C each time. Laura Stacey has worn it just once, in Canada’s only game in white.
- Rosalie Tremblay has clocked the fastest skating speed at these Worlds so far, hitting 34.38 km/h to edge out Hayley Scamurra and Emma Peschel. It’s another standout moment for the 18-year-old.
- My colleague Jared Book put it in perspective. The last time Canada played in a senior women’s gold medal game without Marie-Philip Poulin was in 2008. Rosalie Tremblay hadn’t even been born yet. How wild is that?
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