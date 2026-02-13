USA Routes Italy In Olympic Women's Hockey Quarterfinals

USA beat the hosts, Italy, in a decided fashion, although Italy put up a valiant fight in the Olympic women's hockey quarterfinals.
USA advanced to the Olympic women's hockey finals and will play for a medal for the eighth straight Olympics. USA beat the host Italians 6-0 eliminating Italy from medal contention while themselves advancing to the semi-finals.
Despite outshooting Italy 20-2 in the first period, USA left the frame with only a single goal off the stick of Megan Keller. Italian netminder Gabriella Durante made save after save in the frame, including robbing Abbey Murphy from what looked like a sure goal. She outstretched the paddle of her stick, and reached across the net on multiple occasions as USA peppered the crease and moved the puck across the ice.
In the second, after more heroics from Durante, the floodgates were pried open by Kendall Coyne Schofield who scored her first goal and first point of the tournament. Only minutes later, Coyne Schofield got her second of the game, which was followed only 29 seconds later by Laila Edwards scoring.
Up 3-0, USA didn't lay off the gas as Britta Curl-Salemme scored a shorthanded marker, followed by a goal from Hannah Bilka that sparked a shoving match. Going to the net, Abbey Murphy threw herself on top of the Italian netminder intentionally, leaving Durante down. Italy responded in force showing they would not back down physically to the Americans.
After opening the game up in the second and building a 6-0 lead, the third period saw the United States ease off the gas, likely in an effort to avoid injury or penalty heading into the semi-finals. The result was a scoreless third period with USA finishing with a 6-0 win.
Durante faced 51 shots in the game, stopping 45.
Caroline Harvey added two assists in the win to move into first overall in tournament scoring with nine points in five games.
USA will face Sweden in the semi-finals after the Group B winners upset Czechia 2-0 in their quarterfinal.
The winner of Canada and Germany, will play the winner of Finland and Switzerland in the other semi-final.