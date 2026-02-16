USA Sees More Room To Improve As They Head To The Gold Medal Game

USA has gone 6-0 outscoring their opponents 31-1 at the 2026 Olympic women's hockey tournament. It's been a dominant performance, but as USA prepares to play for gold, they believe their peak performance is still to come.
USA is heading to the women's hockey gold medal game at the 2026 Olympic Games. It's not a surprise as Team USA were heavy favorites heading to Milan. They've been dominant, outscoring their opponents 31-1 in six games at the Olympic women's hockey tournament.
"I think we see what we're capable of when we're all playing our best, up and down the lineup I think we're just had an incredible tournament, everyone's been playing their best game and their style of play, and I think it's become really cohesive," said veteran Hayley Scamurra, who is in her second Olympics, but looking for her first gold medal.
Despite USA's dominance, which included a 5-0 preliminary round win, the largest win by USA against Canada, in men's or women's hockey in Olympic history, the Americans feel like they haven't peaked yet and still have room to grow heading into Thursday's gold medal game.
"Obviously there's room for improvement," said Joy Dunne, an Ohio State forward and first time Olympian. "We did a lot of really great things out there and it showed, we have great goaltending to help us out, but I think we know there's room to improve and we're going to keep doing that. We know we've got to bring our best come the gold medal game."
Perhaps more impressive is USA's shot differential at the tournament where they outshot opponents 264-95. It's a sign of the zone time and possession USA has carried. In their final game against Sweden, USA actually relinquished the most shots against they've allowed at the tournament facing 23 shots.
When they play for gold, the team will look to combine team defense, with their potent and high flying offense. If all goes as planned, USA will walk away with their third Olympic women's hockey gold, repeating the success they had at the inaugural tournament in 1998 and again in 2018.