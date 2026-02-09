USA Shuts Out Switzerland In Final Tune Up Before Canada

Team USA shutout Switzerland 5-0 in their final tuneup before they close their preliminary round against rival Canada.
Gwyneth Philips made 20 saves, while Ava McNaughton came on in the final two minutes of the game stopping a single shot to make her Olympic debut in USA's win.
Opening the game, defender Haley Winn cut across the net beating Swiss netminder Andrea Brandli who was fantastic in the loss to give USA a 1-0 lead. In the second, Joy Dunne banked a shot off the skate of a Swiss defender to beat Brandli to extend USA's lead.
In the third period the floodgates opened offensively for the United States. Hannah Bilka, Alex Carpenter, and Caroline Harvey all scored for the Americans.
Dunne and Harvey each finished the game with a goal and two assists.
Switzerland posed the toughest challenge to the Americans to date firing 21 shots on goal, including several high danger opportunities turned aside by Philips.
Brandli, who is expected to join the PWHL next season, made 45 saves for Switzerland in the loss.
Switzerland will wrap up their preliminary round against Finland tomorrow. Switzerland has the chance to finish third in Group A with a regulation or overtime win. USA is back in action against Canada tomorrow afternoon to close out their preliminary round action.