USA Sweeps Frontier Series Against Canada As Women’s Para Ice Hockey Continues Paralympic Push

USA finished their three game sweep over Canada at the Frontier Series in Ottawa as women’s para ice hockey continues Paralympic push.
USA swept the first Frontier Series between Canada and USA’s national women’s para ice hockey teams.
The event was yet another opportunity for the nations to take to the ice as they strive to see women’s para ice hockey included in the 2030 Paralympics. This summer the first ever women’s World Championship was held in Slovakia with USA beating Canada for gold.
USA continued their dominance in the sport at the Frontier Series in Ottawa this weekend sweeping the games 2-1 in a shootout on Friday, 5-4 on Saturday, and a convincing final 7-1 win Sunday.
“It was a fun weekend, and it was great to have everyone back together,” USA head coach Rose Misiewicz said in a USA Hockey release. “The team progressed every day, and playing our best in the final game was a great way to finish off the series.”
Sunday’s finale saw several members of the PWHL’s Ottawa Charge in attendance with Canadian standing ice hockey national team member Emily Clark handing out the player of the game honours for Canada, and American standing ice hockey national team goaltender Gwyneth Philips doing the same for USA.
Here’s a look at the third gam of the series through the lens of Ellen Bond.