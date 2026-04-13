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USA Sweeps Frontier Series Against Canada As Women’s Para Ice Hockey Continues Paralympic Push cover image

USA Sweeps Frontier Series Against Canada As Women’s Para Ice Hockey Continues Paralympic Push

Ian Kennedy
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USA finished their three game sweep over Canada at the Frontier Series in Ottawa as women’s para ice hockey continues Paralympic push.

USA swept the first Frontier Series between Canada and USA’s national women’s para ice hockey teams.

The event was yet another opportunity for the nations to take to the ice as they strive to see women’s para ice hockey included in the 2030 Paralympics. This summer the first ever women’s World Championship was held in Slovakia with USA beating Canada for gold.

USA continued their dominance in the sport at the Frontier Series in Ottawa this weekend sweeping the games 2-1 in a shootout on Friday, 5-4 on Saturday, and a convincing final 7-1 win Sunday.

“It was a fun weekend, and it was great to have everyone back together,” USA head coach Rose Misiewicz said in a USA Hockey release. “The team progressed every day, and playing our best in the final game was a great way to finish off the series.”

Sunday’s finale saw several members of the PWHL’s Ottawa Charge in attendance with Canadian standing ice hockey national team member Emily Clark handing out the player of the game honours for Canada, and American standing ice hockey national team goaltender Gwyneth Philips doing the same for USA.

Here’s a look at the third gam of the series through the lens of Ellen Bond.

Canada’s Sheena Darnley is pursued by USA’s Madeleine Gallagher -&nbsp;Photo @ Ellen BondCanada’s Sheena Darnley is pursued by USA’s Madeleine Gallagher -&nbsp;Photo @ Ellen Bond
Canadian netminder Jessie Gregory turns aside a shot during game three of the Frontier Series -&nbsp;Photo @ Ellen BondCanadian netminder Jessie Gregory turns aside a shot during game three of the Frontier Series -&nbsp;Photo @ Ellen Bond
Canada’s Christina Picton protects the puck -Photo @ Ellen Bond &nbsp;Canada’s Christina Picton protects the puck -Photo @ Ellen Bond &nbsp;
Canada’s youngest player, 2009 born Hailey King carries the puck -&nbsp;Photo @ Ellen BondCanada’s youngest player, 2009 born Hailey King carries the puck -&nbsp;Photo @ Ellen Bond
USA carries the puck during game three of the Frontier Series in Ottawa -&nbsp;Photo @ Ellen BondUSA carries the puck during game three of the Frontier Series in Ottawa -&nbsp;Photo @ Ellen Bond
Canadian captain Christina Picton faces off against USA’s Kelsey DiClaudio -&nbsp;Photo @ Ellen BondCanadian captain Christina Picton faces off against USA’s Kelsey DiClaudio -&nbsp;Photo @ Ellen Bond
USA’s Katie Ladlie (2) and Kelsey DiClaudio (11) celebrate one of USA’s seven goals - Photo @ Ellen BondUSA’s Katie Ladlie (2) and Kelsey DiClaudio (11) celebrate one of USA’s seven goals - Photo @ Ellen Bond
Canada’s Raphaelle Tousignant is recognized as the Canadian player of the game with Ottawa Charge forward Emily Clark making the presentation -&nbsp;Photo @ Ellen BondCanada’s Raphaelle Tousignant is recognized as the Canadian player of the game with Ottawa Charge forward Emily Clark making the presentation -&nbsp;Photo @ Ellen Bond
USA’s Chloe Kilpatrick is recognized as the American player of the game with Ottawa Charge goaltender Gwyneth Philips making the presentation - Photo @ Ellen BondUSA’s Chloe Kilpatrick is recognized as the American player of the game with Ottawa Charge goaltender Gwyneth Philips making the presentation - Photo @ Ellen Bond
Team USA celebrates their Frontier Series win following a convincing 7-1 victory in game three - Photo @ Ellen Bond&nbsp;Team USA celebrates their Frontier Series win following a convincing 7-1 victory in game three - Photo @ Ellen Bond&nbsp;
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