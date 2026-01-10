What Natalie Spooner’s Selection Says About Team Canada

When Team Canada announced its Olympic roster, the moment brought clarity after months of uncertainty — for players and staff alike.

“There’s been a lot of talk and a lot of speculation and a lot of sleepless nights for many players, and I’m sure the staff as well,” said Blayre Turnbull. “So for the team to finally be named, it’s a great moment for those who were lucky enough to make the team. And I think it’s just really special.”

For Natalie Spooner, the moment was as much about relief as celebration.

Turnbull said the two saw each other at the rink after the roster was announced and shared a hug. “I think a huge weight has been lifted off her shoulders,” she said. “And I’m super excited for her.”

That sense of release followed a stretch in which nothing was guaranteed and many had Spooner on the bubble, possibly being left off the roster in favor of someone younger. But coach Troy Ryan emphasized that Spooner’s selection was not based on past versions of her game.

“People may think that we think we’re getting the Spooner of old; we’re not,” Ryan said. “And that’s okay.”

Ryan pointed out what went into Spooner reaching this moment, much of it out of public view. “The work she’s done behind the scenes to even get herself to this point,” he said, noting that the focus was on how she could contribute to the current group.

At the World Championship and the Rivalry Series, Spooner has taken on varied roles, including time as a depth forward, while still finding ways to impact games. Ryan referenced the Rivalry Series in Edmonton, where Spooner played in a limited role as the thirteenth forward, but still contributed on the power play and had an assist at five-on-five.

“We need players to play different roles,” Ryan said. “And she’s setting herself up for success to be able to contribute in that role.”

Ryan also spoke of changes in how Spooner approaches the game.

“She’s trying to find another way to play,” he said. “She’s that offensive player that can produce, but she’s trying to be a little bit more responsible. If she’s got to get a puck deep, she’ll get a puck deep. If she needs to make a good play on the breakout, she’ll do that.”

The adjustment, Ryan said, reflects an understanding that players need to evolve.

“She’s recognizing that maybe the way she scored goals previously isn’t necessarily the way she’s going to score goals now,” he said. “I think what you'll see with Natalie is the weight of this decision is now off her shoulders. She'll loosen up a little bit. But I also like that she’s growing her game at this point in her career.”

General Manager Gina Kingsbury described Spooner as a unique athlete who addressed a specific need within the roster, particularly in the context of a short Olympic tournament.

Kingsbury talked about the group’s experience and familiarity with the demands of the Games, and with each other:

“I think it’s heart. And by that I mean our team — our athletes, our core athletes — they truly know what the meaning of the Olympic Games are. They know how to win. And they care about one another. They’re emotional about representing Canada.”

That emotional shift was noticeable once the roster was finalized. Defender Renata Fast said practice felt different once decisions were made.

“I think it felt a little lighter today at practice. You knew there were some tough decisions that had to be made. And you feel for your teammates who didn’t end up getting named to the final roster, yet they’re still a part of our group. They’ve pushed us for the last however many months in our preparation.”

This team's identity has been shaped by winning, which will be more difficult now with the USA pulling ahead. But Fast said, “A lot of it is the belief. It’s the connection you have in the locker room. And it’s the heart. That’s exactly what this group has. You have an extremely experienced group that has won, knows how to win, and are proven winners. And when you believe, there’s a ton of power in that. That’s what Canada always does at the Olympics.”

A different team. A different Spooner. But Team Canada is relying on many of the same team ingredients that have led to gold.